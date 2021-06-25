CATHIE DRAINE: Deadheading, shearing will lead to healthier plants

It sounds rather brutal: deadhead, shear, chop. Most gardeners would never consider such drastic behavior as they interact with the flowers. But it is just words. Deadheading is simply one word that describes removing the spent and faded blooms from the flowering plants. It’s the garden equivalent of doing the dishes... so you will have clean dishes for the next meal.
When a plant blooms it has sex on its mind — or at least it wants to flower, be pollinated, produce blooms and then... Ta Da!... seeds for another year. That’s what the plants want.
The gardener wants a degree of tidiness in the plants and regular deadheading will often produce not only fuller foliage but also a second or longer bloom time.
It is easy to simply snap off a spent bloom but to avoid naked stems, clip the stem bearing the flower just above the first set of leaves below the flower.
Few gardeners can stop themselves when in the presence of a plant that needs deadheading. I think we all have seen (or been) the person who deadheads automatically when walking past public gardens.
Not all plants need to be deadheaded, but some of the common ones are: bachelor’s buttons, larkspur, phlox, salvia, veronica, Shasta daisy, yarrow, coreopsis and coneflower.
Shearing is what you do to plants like columbine. It produces a magnificent coronet of flowers that rise from the tuffet-shaped plant. When a mature columbine is in full flower it is magnificent and royal. And then the flowers fade and the once flowerful coronet is a mass of stems with seed pods. At that point deadheading becomes shearing. Grasp a handful of the stems and cut them just above the foliage. Within days the plant will have produced new leaves to cover the cut stems and the columbine tuffet will retain its shape for the rest of the season.
Johnny-Jump-Ups, the common and colorful garden viola, should also be sheared when they have morphed from their tight wad of glorious early spring color into a somewhat long and floppy version of themselves. A swift cut with garden shears that leaves about three inches of stem makes them tidy. They will quickly repair their form and will rebloom, often late into the fall.
The chop, or more accurately the Chelsea Chop is a technique used to both maintain the shape of a plant and also to control its bloom time. The Chelsea Chop was made famous by the participants in the world-famous Chelsea flower show held in England for more than 100 years. Garden designers who strove for a specific design of color and form would reduce the height of some of the plants by a third or more in late May or early June. This resulted in the chosen plant developing more foliage and better structure (not flopping over) and blooming a bit later — or just in time to look magnificent for the flower show. This is a technique that works well with some plants that like to grow tall and then to part and flop. I have three plants that do that, and each has been chopped à la Chelsea this year. One is a splendid tall blue perennial geranium pratense, “Splish Splash.” It can grow 30” tall and it will flop. I expect to see blooms in late July and August.
There are several varieties of tall sedum, similar to “Autumn Joy”. I have three dark red sedum that grow until midsummer as lovely mounds — as garden tuffets, and one with larger leaves that is ox-blood red and will grow to 18 inches or more... and then part and flop. This year it got chopped and shaped (sort of like a cheap haircut), and I expect it to maintain its moderately tall, egg shape for the rest of the season.
However you name it, continuous and careful deadheading, trimming and shaping easily becomes part of the first walk of the day through the garden.
