CATHIE DRAINE: Deadheading, shearing will lead to healthier plants

Johnny-Jump-Ups, the common and colorful garden viola, should also be sheared when they have morphed from their tight wad of glorious early spring color into a somewhat long and floppy version of themselves. A swift cut with garden shears that leaves about three inches of stem makes them tidy. They will quickly repair their form and will rebloom, often late into the fall.

The chop, or more accurately the Chelsea Chop is a technique used to both maintain the shape of a plant and also to control its bloom time. The Chelsea Chop was made famous by the participants in the world-famous Chelsea flower show held in England for more than 100 years. Garden designers who strove for a specific design of color and form would reduce the height of some of the plants by a third or more in late May or early June. This resulted in the chosen plant developing more foliage and better structure (not flopping over) and blooming a bit later — or just in time to look magnificent for the flower show. This is a technique that works well with some plants that like to grow tall and then to part and flop. I have three plants that do that, and each has been chopped à la Chelsea this year. One is a splendid tall blue perennial geranium pratense, “Splish Splash.” It can grow 30” tall and it will flop. I expect to see blooms in late July and August.