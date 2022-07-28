CATHIE DRAINE: Dog and doe adventures in the shaded summer garden

What can area gardeners anticipate as challenges to the summer garden? Hail? Deer? Drought? Grasshoppers? For us it would be hail, and heat. Deer don’t usually make the list because we have a good, strong six-foot fence around the garden and two strong gates.

However, it helps to shut a gate firmly. Our neighborhood doe, she who produces killingly cute twin fawns each year, she who stands gracefully on her hind legs to snack on the neighbor’s apples from his trees, she who picketed and snorted when we put up the fence which interrupted her well-established path across the yard, she took advantage of one of the gates, blown open by wind to make a meal of the garden.

We know this animal well. She and Boots, our dog, stand 10 feet apart and declare a bark-free and chase-free truce. She is, normally, simply part of the neighborhood.

But the morning of the open gate event she entered and pruned the roses, the bush beans, the peppers, the squash and the tomatoes. She nibbled all the foliage from the fennel, consumed two heads of lettuce, sampled a succulent in bloom and ate all the blooms on the Lady’s Mantle.

Boots and I entered the garden through the other, closed gate and simply set to work. Then Boots encountered the still grazing doe and a short chase on Boots' part and some aerial activity on the part of the deer caused her to whiz by my shoulder in her last jump before the fence. She cleared it. I was dumbstruck. Boots shrugged. Next time.

We saw the open gate and closed it.

And then it got hot. Seriously hot. Daggers of sun hot. I pulled out the shade cloth to protect some recently planted perennials that were struggling in full sun.

The tomatoes are in the "tomato salon," an area protected by hail screen. Looking at the light shade created by the white hail screen, I began to wonder about heat and shade.

Shade is created when any object (like the hail screen) breaks up or diffuses the rays of sun as well as ultra-violet (UV) rays. But does it cool, I wondered. Authorities suggest that common hail screen might lower the temperature by roughly 10 degrees and also create light shade.

Anti-hail material comes in a variety of strengths, types of weaves and colors. All the information I could find about the shading potential of hail screen states that so many other factors — wind, angle of the sunlight, humidity and physical setting — must be considered. One cannot state with scientific accuracy what the shading and temperature effect of hail screen would be.

We are much more familiar with commercial shade cloth and it also comes in various widths, colors and abilities to diffuse both sun and UV rays. Search the web for Cmac Industries' blog on shade cloth. This Australian business has an informative blog that speaks about how to choose the right shade cloth for your needs, all of which information applies to gardens here. There is a full discussion of both woven and knitted shade cloth as well as the product’s crucial percentages that are so important. For example, the 60% shade cloth available locally and on the web is green, woven and diffuses 60% of the sun and ultra-violet rays.

Crucially important to the gardener is the shade cloth’s ability to reduce the destructive impact of UV-B rays on plants. We all know that the Ultra Violet-B (UV-B), delivered by the sun, is one of the causes of human skin cancer. UV-B can also cause serious damage to plants by interrupting the vital process of photosynthesis as well as damaging the plant’s DNA.

I feel that having ample shade cloth and knowing how to use it for your small greenhouse, garden plot, or other specific area is as important as soil and water as we experience these body-boiling hot summers.