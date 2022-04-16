CATHIE DRAINE: Drought-mitigation strategies for gardeners

If I were prone to pacing, I’d have paced a path many feet deep as I wait, wait and wait for planting-in-the-garden season to begin. The soil is still cold, the air is cold, sunshine is simply a tease and the garden is still asleep in the debris of last summer…except for the tiny spring bulbs – those seductive spring ephemerals, the snowdrops, the tiny Dutch iris, the crocuses and the ever-present brightly blooming violas.

I know better than to try to rush the season. Night temperatures need to be 50° or above for at least a week so the soil is warm enough to encourage seeds to germinate. I worry about the pending drought. Ranchers are being told to have a Plan B for reducing animal numbers because of forecasts of reduced forage availability and to pray for rain and prepare for drought.

Here in the Black Hills, we gardeners also need to consider drought mediation strategies. Mulch, various forms of water-savvy irrigation like driplines or soaker hoses or the use of olla pots and 5-gallon buckets with a small hole in the base to water our trees and shrubs are all ways to conserve water.

Rain barrels help capture precious rain and are especially valuable when the water collected in the barrels can be directed to trees.

This might be the time to hand-water the garden and put the various sprinklers away for the season and to remember that hand watering close to the ground will reduce water loss to evaporation and reduce the amount of water needed.

The University of Nebraska at Lincoln Extension has an excellent article entitled “Water Loss from Above-Canopy and in-Canopy Sprinklers”. (Find it at extensionspublications.unl.edu.) They state, “Water loss from sprinkler devices occurs in three main areas – through the air, from the canopy and from the ground. Water loss in the air can occur both as evaporation before water reaches the plant or as drift away from the application site. Once on the canopy, water loss occurs primarily through evaporation from plant leaves. When water reaches the soil surface, losses can occur from either runoff or evaporation. Water is considered to be runoff if it moves over the soil surface and off of the field or moves within the field into lowlands resulting in deep percolation. Water stored on the soil surface is not considered lost if it remains near the point of application and infiltrates into the soil over time.”

When applying mulch to conserve water, barely loosen the soil (use a circle hoe or a shuffle hoe to open only the first inch or so of soil), and water it. Then, apply the mulch in thin layers and water that. Continue the application of thin layers of mulch and watering until the mulch is 2-3 inches deep. Water that and then when you begin to water regularly, let the hose run gently to infiltrate the mulch so that both the mulch and the soil are retaining moisture.

If the summer is as hot and dry as is forecast, it might be time for some good thoughts for the ecosystem we call our gardens. Have a kind thought for the common garden insects that are food for our birds. Keep the water in the bird bath fresh and clean. Learn how to use shade cloth effectively. Feed the soil what it wants to eat – organic material from your compost pile. Look up the water requirements for your precious trees and shrubs and use the 5-gallon buckets to meet that demand.

And when it rains, dance in the water and be joyful.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0