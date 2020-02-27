CATHIE DRAINE: Ecotherapy stimulates that peaceful, easy feeling

It seems to me that this has been a winter without a winter. Possibly March and April will bring needed moisture as rain or snow.

I have been teased by the frequency of gentle days because I want very much to be outside. But, having hosted years of arthritis which finally consumed all the cartilage in my left ankle, I choose in mid-December to have the ankle fused. That procedure has a lengthy healing process: six months of limited activity and a year for total healing.

I felt I could “sit out” winter, buoyed by the promise of spring in the garden. Being able to be there surely would be the best therapy of all.

Numerous studies have focused on one’s improved mental health, or reduction of anxiety or increase in a sense of calm or contentment, when out of doors in a natural environment.

Additionally there has been research on the mycobacterium vaccae found commonly in soil. Research suggests a number of potential medical uses for the bacteria, but the one most commonly discussed is the soil-human contact which causes the brain cells to release the pleasure producing neurotransmitter, serotonin.

Many hospitals now have healing gardens, a form of ecotherapy where patients can be in the beneficial presence of sunshine, soil and trees and plants.