CATHIE DRAINE: Ecotherapy stimulates that peaceful, easy feeling

It seems to me that this has been a winter without a winter. Possibly March and April will bring needed moisture as rain or snow.
I have been teased by the frequency of gentle days because I want very much to be outside. But, having hosted years of arthritis which finally consumed all the cartilage in my left ankle, I choose in mid-December to have the ankle fused. That procedure has a lengthy healing process: six months of limited activity and a year for total healing.
I felt I could “sit out” winter, buoyed by the promise of spring in the garden. Being able to be there surely would be the best therapy of all.
Numerous studies have focused on one’s improved mental health, or reduction of anxiety or increase in a sense of calm or contentment, when out of doors in a natural environment.
Additionally there has been research on the mycobacterium vaccae found commonly in soil. Research suggests a number of potential medical uses for the bacteria, but the one most commonly discussed is the soil-human contact which causes the brain cells to release the pleasure producing neurotransmitter, serotonin.
Many hospitals now have healing gardens, a form of ecotherapy where patients can be in the beneficial presence of sunshine, soil and trees and plants.
Perhaps one of the most interesting engagements with Nature is practiced in Japan and discussed in FOREST BATHING: How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness by Dr. Qing Li, published in 2018. He describes the positive, calming response to being in a grove of trees, breathing deeply and slowly and activating all five of one’s senses. Then, he promises, the sixth sense is activated — happiness.
It is felt by many that being silent in a forest and being receptive to the sights, smells, colors and movement of and in this wooded environment lowers tension, lifts moods and promotes a sense of well-being.
As one who loves to hike and revels in natural or wild places, I can attest to the calm it brings. But gardeners also know where to seek this natural peace of mind.
Every gardener has an ecotherapy story to tell and it goes something like this: when feeling anger or grief or depression or confusion — all those feelings that can rip apart a day — go work in the garden. Or simply sit quietly in the garden. Or watch the birds or the insects as they parade through the plants. Or feel the breeze on your skin. Or smell the flowers. English author Robert Macfarlane speaks of the restorative value of a “single charmed instance.” Garden bathing, pure and simple.
Through the winter I have been in touch with Nature by reading some stellar books of others who know the joy, the transcendence, the restorative gifts of Nature.
When the spring storms come and newly emerged green is covered by late season snow, here is recommended reading — ecotherapy for the mind. Pilgrim at Tinker Creek, Dillard; The Living Mountain, Shepherd; Underland, The Wild Place, The Old Ways, Mountains of the Mind, Macfarlane, and anything written by David Thoreau or John Muir.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.