CATHIE DRAINE: Enjoying summer gardens

Draw a circle around Sunday, July 10, because that afternoon from 1-4 p.m. is the community garden walk sponsored by the Pennington County Master Gardeners. The admission is $5 to see five gardens and yards in the Carriage Hills area.

The organizers stress that all the gardens are within walking distance of each other and that there is plenty of parking. This is not an event suitable for small children, pets or persons who have difficulty walking.

For over 20 years, people from Rapid City and surrounding towns have enjoyed the yearly garden walks. It is a wonderful time to learn about new plants or plant combinations, see some that might be suitable in your own garden, and of course, meet and talk with other gardeners. At one of the homes Master Gardeners will answer garden questions visitors might have. Joe Hillberry will answer questions about growing fruit trees, Jean Grode will talk about herbs, and I will chat with folks about perennials.

Tickets can be purchased on Saturday mornings at the Master Gardener booth at the Farmers Market, at The Market at 333 Tuscany Square off Omaha Street, at Black Hills Bagels on Mount Rushmore Road, and at the individual homes on the day of the walk.

Signs for the garden walk will be posted at the intersection of Sheridan Lake Road and Corral Drive on the day of the walk. Follow those signs to the gardens.

I did not have lovely gardens and inviting landscaping on my mind when I discovered a menacing crop of smooth leaf sow-thistle in our garden several days ago. The seeds blew into the garden sometime last fall. This is a plant that I have great animus towards.

An article on the website of Garden Organic, a site in the U.K., describes the behavior of the plant.

"Smooth sow-thistle flowers mainly from June to August but flowering can start in April and continue until the first frosts. The flowers are self-fertile. Mature seeds are formed 1 week after flowering. Plant stems cut in bud do not ripen viable seed but the seed from plants cut in flower may be 100% viable. The average seed number per flower head is 140 and the number of flower heads per plant is around 44. The potential seed number per plant varies considerably with environmental conditions and estimates range from 5,000 to 40,000.”

In addition, the stems, while not brittle, refuse to be pulled and will snap off and leak a nasty white fluid.

While the flower looks somewhat like a dandelion, the scientific name of sow-thistle is Sonchus arvensis and the scientific name of dandelion is Taraxacum. The plants are cousins, and both are members of the aster family.

The fact that rabbits love the leaves and people for centuries have gathered the young leaves to use as a vegetable still does not endear the plant to me. I don’t like it, and I don’t want it in the garden. I don’t want to dig because there are many and some are very close to desired plants. I am reluctant to use a herbicide on any plant if I can kill or deter it another way.

I have a plan, although it may sound a bit counterintuitive. I know from the website of the USDA Forest Service that the plant has an extensive root system and the root can grow up to 10 feet deep.

As many gardeners know, keeping living roots in the soil is greatly beneficial. A living root draws to it a vast community of micro-organisms which benefit the soil in myriad ways: the bacteria consume exudates from the roots and excrete nutrients for the soil; some of the bacteria are consumed by others. It is a busy place filled with the drama of life and death on the microscopic level.

My task then is to remove the top growth of these unloved weeds and leave the root in the soil. To do that, I use my circle hoe, or any tool that will, in effect, shave the young leaves off the root. The little leaves are left on the ground to rot or be consumed and the root keeps working to grow more leaves which I will scrape off when they are still close to or at ground level. At some point in the summer the root will probably fail and die and that is fine with me.

In the meantime, I have not disturbed the soil, I have left the root intact to feed, yes, feed the soil and the little leaves are left to rot at the surface.

I did a quick survey of my 20 feet by 40 feet garden and I estimate that an hour or so of war on sow-thistle once a week will more than control them. The soil wins because it is undisturbed as well as fed. I can do all this standing up and there is little to no disturbance to the plants and crops.

Although I think little rabbits are incredibly cute, they lose all their charm when dining in the garden at Chez Draine. They can go elsewhere for their sow-thistle salad.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.

