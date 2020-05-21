CATHIE DRAINE: Enrich your garden soil with manure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It would be easy to think that the events of May are the ultimate tease for anxious gardeners. After all, we have Mother’s Day and that means flowers and Memorial Day and that means flowers and then, almost predictably, we could have fog, cold rain, even snow. In the spirit of the times we are in now, I take the temperature ... of the air and of the soil. When we have five nighttime air temperatures of 55 degrees or above, I get serious about planting.

But there is even a caution with that plan. Started tomato plants, for example, prefer the soil temperature to be at 60 degrees or higher. Google for that information. Ask something like this: what is the preferred soil temperature for growing (name the plant.) The key words are “temperature” and “growing.” If starting seeds is the plan, then ask this: What is the preferred temperature for germinating (name the plant) seeds. The key word is “germinating.”

This is also the time to enrich or amend the soil prior to planting. If you have home-made compost, spread it and work it into the soil before planting. We have a compost pile and I use that to enrich the soil. We also use several tons of the city yard waste compost throughout the growing season as a mulch.