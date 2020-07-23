CATHIE DRAINE: Even a hail storm can't stop summer splendors

Sigh. What a summer. After what we called “one hail of a storm" that shredded the plants in many gardens, I started looking for anything that remained in the garden that brought me joy.
This year for the first time I grew three pots of calla lilies. I bought the bulbs from Harvesting-History, a company owned by Barb Melera, a friend to many of us through her appearances here at Spring Fever. Barb told me, “You will be enchanted.”
Enchanted? Well, we’ll see. As each pot filled with graceful foliage that seemingly cupped the flower with an appearance of almost maternal tenderness I stood, yes, enchanted. I listened for the soft music that surely should be part of the scene. Borrowing the emotions of Claude Monet, the French painter, famous for paintings of his garden, I can easily say, “Callas, callas, I must always have callas.” They are enchanting.
After my most embarrassing experience with morning glories that are still trying to take over the garden, my attention was caught by an advertisement for a morning glory bred specifically for container culture. It grew to six feet. Really? Really? A morning glory that did not want to be measured in miles? My question gave way to willing seduction. Sunrise Serenade was a ruffled morning glory, a ruffled pink morning glory. The seed envelope suggested planting three or four to a pot. Insane I thought. Both seduced, still scoffing, but increasingly fascinated, I planted three seeds in an 18-inch pot and waited. They grew. The foliage is not so lush as is the common morning glory. And yes and hurrah, it grows slowly and stays six feet or less.
I waited for the much-hyped ruffle. The first bud appeared. It opened. It was a regular, but prettily pink morning glory flower. Aha! I scoffed, so where are the ruffles. A day or so later, another bud began to mature. And this looked different. It had the standard twisted and pointed bud shape but around the base of the bud was a lovely fringe. Yes, fringe. When the bud opened fully it looked like a sweet pea flower with genuine ruffles rising from the pink and white base fringe. It will be included in our garden next year. One can find a seed source by searching by name, Sunrise Serenade, on the web.
The hail took out a struggling shrub rose and opened up one of the beds to receive two new, potted small shrub roses. In pots 10 inches wide and nine inches high, the roses easily spread 20 inches and had some new upright growth that was probably two feet. The question became: how do we get this planted without unfortunate bloody encounters with the prickles? Or damaging the stems?
Rushing to the rescue was LeRoy with an empty chicken feed sack. We opened the bottom of the sack, opened up the tube and lowered the pot into the gathered sack. Gently pulling the sack up enclosed the branches without breaking and exposed the pot. It was a matter of moments to lay the plant and pot on its side and put a bit of pressure on the pot to help release the root and soil. We slid the pot off, placed the intact root ball and soil into the prepared hole, lifted the sack tube away and done! without a single prickle encounter.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!