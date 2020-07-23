CATHIE DRAINE: Even a hail storm can't stop summer splendors

I waited for the much-hyped ruffle. The first bud appeared. It opened. It was a regular, but prettily pink morning glory flower. Aha! I scoffed, so where are the ruffles. A day or so later, another bud began to mature. And this looked different. It had the standard twisted and pointed bud shape but around the base of the bud was a lovely fringe. Yes, fringe. When the bud opened fully it looked like a sweet pea flower with genuine ruffles rising from the pink and white base fringe. It will be included in our garden next year. One can find a seed source by searching by name, Sunrise Serenade, on the web.

The hail took out a struggling shrub rose and opened up one of the beds to receive two new, potted small shrub roses. In pots 10 inches wide and nine inches high, the roses easily spread 20 inches and had some new upright growth that was probably two feet. The question became: how do we get this planted without unfortunate bloody encounters with the prickles? Or damaging the stems?

Rushing to the rescue was LeRoy with an empty chicken feed sack. We opened the bottom of the sack, opened up the tube and lowered the pot into the gathered sack. Gently pulling the sack up enclosed the branches without breaking and exposed the pot. It was a matter of moments to lay the plant and pot on its side and put a bit of pressure on the pot to help release the root and soil. We slid the pot off, placed the intact root ball and soil into the prepared hole, lifted the sack tube away and done! without a single prickle encounter.

Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.

