CATHIE DRAINE: Fires, climate change pose challenge to soil health

Like most of the world, I have watched in horror as Australia burns.
I feel the anguish of those who watched their homes eaten by flames. The sight of the koala bears having their burned paws medicated and wrapped brings me to tears. The drone views of the charred wrecks of forests are heart-breaking. And I am also obsessing about the damage we can’t see on TV or the web.
It is the potential damage to the rhizosphere — that life-filled four to six inches of soil in which most of our plants grow. The inhabitants of that space comprise the soil food web and they range in size from the tiniest one-celled bacteria — algae, fungi, and protozoa — to the more complex nematodes and micro-arthropods, to the visible earthworms, insects, small vertebrates,
The rhizosphere is also the domain of soil microbes — as many as 100 million to 1 billion in one teaspoon of soil. It is also the realm of the incredible mycorrhizae — a finely woven matrix of friendly fungus that holds the surface together and is an essential part of the regreening of a given area, essential in a nutritional partnership between most trees.
As organisms decompose complex materials, or consume other organisms, nutrients are converted from one form to another, and are made available to plants and to other soil organisms. All plants — grass, trees, shrubs, agricultural crops — depend on the food generated by the soil food web.
But Australia has been experiencing a horrific drought and brutally high temperatures. Trees have been highly stressed. If some trees survive, can they thrive in damaged soils where the essential fungal web is missing or severely damaged? I don’t know. Surely there will be volumes of research on this topic, but it will be in the future as the restoration of the desperately damaged ecosystems is undertaken.
That started me thinking, as the climate warms, surely the soil will warm as well. How will this affect the microorganisms in the rhizosphere, all of which at this time thrive in thrive in soils with temperatures between 60-85 F°? A document provided by Las Pilitas plant nursery in California states that 40-85% of a plant community’s energy is in the underground structures.
Faced with high air temperatures or super-hot fires, a doomsday scenario could go like this: weeds can rush in and extract all the nutrients on the site before the mycorrhizae can re-establish and feed the fungus (with carbon).
The mycorrhizal community collapses, the microfauna (little animals) eat the fungus, their community collapses and the system becomes bacterial as the bacteria eat the dead microfauna. The fungi feed the fauna at the bottom of the food chain and it collapses. The soil is now bare, the soil food web which provides integrity and nutrients to the soil has been severely damaged or destroyed.
Food chains vanish. Flooding and massive erosion are serious threats because the vital fungal net that contains the soil is seriously damaged or gone. What remains is a barren area free of insects, birds and larger animals and the habitats that sustained them.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.