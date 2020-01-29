CATHIE DRAINE: Fires, climate change pose challenge to soil health

Like most of the world, I have watched in horror as Australia burns.

I feel the anguish of those who watched their homes eaten by flames. The sight of the koala bears having their burned paws medicated and wrapped brings me to tears. The drone views of the charred wrecks of forests are heart-breaking. And I am also obsessing about the damage we can’t see on TV or the web.

It is the potential damage to the rhizosphere — that life-filled four to six inches of soil in which most of our plants grow. The inhabitants of that space comprise the soil food web and they range in size from the tiniest one-celled bacteria — algae, fungi, and protozoa — to the more complex nematodes and micro-arthropods, to the visible earthworms, insects, small vertebrates,

The rhizosphere is also the domain of soil microbes — as many as 100 million to 1 billion in one teaspoon of soil. It is also the realm of the incredible mycorrhizae — a finely woven matrix of friendly fungus that holds the surface together and is an essential part of the regreening of a given area, essential in a nutritional partnership between most trees.

