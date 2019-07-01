After ranting for several weeks in a charmless manner about the rain, I reminded myself I can do nothing about rain, but I could repair my attitude. I had just finished reading Kent Nurburn’s stirring and wonderful book, “Neither Wolf nor Dog” and was struck by his lyrical descriptions of our Dakota prairie. It seemed clear to me that the scenes he described were those that demanded he stop, observe, absorb and savor the beauty and wonder of the moment.
Thus, I put thought to practice and, one clear morning, stood quietly by our Therese Bugnet (Boon-yea) rose bush when the air was cool and calm before the heat of the rising sun changed everything. I was enveloped in the heavy scent of the roses opening to the dawn. Many of the waking flowers already hosted small bees that, also enveloped by the scent, were visiting the flowers. The roses only release that wondrously heavy and sweet musky scent as they begin to open. You must be there. Quietly. Waiting.
And that called to mind a quote in an interview of Nurburn as he spoke in praise of the Sioux writer (and early medical doctor) Ohiyesa. Nurburn stated one of his favorite quotes from Ohiyesa was this: “Whenever in the course of our day, we might come upon a scene that is strikingly beautiful or sublime – the black thundercloud with the rainbow’s glowing arch above the mountain; a white waterfall in the heart of a green gorge; a vast prairie tinged with the blood-red of sunset — we pause for an instant in an attitude of worship.”
I have to believe that every gardener has been stopped in what we could call an imperative “Oh, my goodness, look at that” moment. It matters that we give that time and attention to the beauty around us and it matters that we acknowledge its effect on us.
You have free articles remaining.
In exactly that same mindset, recently Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins, a 103-year-old championship runner (and lifetime gardener), commented on her outstanding accomplishments on the track and answered the question, “How do you do this and what advice do you have?”
She said, "Keep yourself in good shape if you can. Have many passions. And look for magic moments. That is something that I have done in my life — think of the things that are magic moments that happen to you, like sunsets and sunrises, rainbows, beautiful birds, music, and people's lovely comments to you. All of those are magic moments and they are free for all. Be sure to keep your eye open for them."
It seems to me that all our feelings are multifaceted and the lines between emotions are often blurred. Why should I spend time railing at the rain when I could and should be in awe of the beauty around me?
When I bent to inhale the sultry aroma of the rose it did not disturb the little bee. Perhaps both of us were experiencing a meaningful magic moment. I choose to think that.