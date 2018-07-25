And here we sit in the gardener’s mid-summer sag, that time when we wonder if the spring/summer monsoons have truly ceased, if the vegetables will ripen, and when the harvest might begin. However, there are two bright garden events on the horizon, the Hill City Garden Club annual flower show on July 28 and the Central States Fair garden talks in the Horticulture building August 23-24 during the Central States Fair.
The Hill City Flower Show is held in the Boys and Girls Club Auditorium on July 28. Entries are taken from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and judging begins at 10 a.m.
The flower show is open to all amateur gardeners and flower lovers. The categories provide something for everyone — annuals, perennials, wild flowers, fairy gardens, container gardens, arrangements and table settings. An additional themed category encourages fairy gardens, animated movie theme songs, Old McDonald using farm objects, and sculpture in the garden.
Admission to the flower show is free. Refreshments are provided and there is a raffle and a plant and garden goods share.
Look on BlackHillsGarden.com for helpful information to prepare your flowers for exhibit. Mid-summer flower shows are a tradition. Plan to come to Hill City the last Saturday in July.
Exactly a month later, on August 24-25, the last weekend in August, the Master Gardeners host two days of garden talks in the Horticulture building at the fairgrounds. On Thursday the speakers are (beginning at 1 p.m.) Tom Allen on beekeeping, Harley and JoAnn Paulson and Bill Ateyo on conserving water in the garden, LeRoy Draine on making rain barrels, and Vaud Oberlander on Perennials for Color All Season Long.
Friday’s agenda is: Ask a Master Gardener — bring your questions and/or insects and plants to identify, Bill Keck on Planting a Tree, Mary Deibert on designing a fairy garden, LeAnn Feuillerat on making art objects for the Garden, Joe Hillberry on Making Wine from Backyard Fruit and a wrap-up session of Ask a Master Gardener. Each presentation is about 45 minutes long with time for questions. These are free and informative (and the Horticulture building is air-conditioned).
There are some mid-summer reminders. Remember that weeds growing in well-mulched soil are very easy to pull. Hoses left on the ground in sunshine in the garden can contain very hot sun-heated water. Check the temperature of the water to avoid providing a very hot shower for your plants. Remember that it is well-fed soil that feeds the plants. Expecting "plant food" to provide a total diet for the plants is like taking your vitamins but forgetting to eat.
Many trees, but especially the small landscape trees (ornamental fruits, for example) have over-achieved in growth this hot, wet summer. Check those trees carefully after they have dropped their leaves this fall and do some careful removal of water sprouts and small limbs any time from November to March.
The time to prune, thin or shape up most trees is between November and March. When in doubt, ask "What would Nature do?"