CATHIE DRAINE: Fungi are a compost pile's best friend

Recently Mary Deibert and I gave a presentation at the Piedmont Valley library on the subject of xeriscape... because many people, understandably, are concerned about their gardens struggling in the drought that is present in the upper Midwest. And we are looking at a cheerless, long, cold, dry winter in 2022.

It is important to understand that the phrase, xeriscape, describes a landscaping style – at its most extreme that would be cactus and rocks. But xeriscape also encourages the simple idea that plants should fit the environment they are to grow in. And it also emphasizes that the health of the soil is a primary factor for success.

My task was to speak about creating and maintaining healthy soil. As I have said many times the only thing in the garden that I, personally, can grow is soil. And I do it by composting.

Composting, of course, is the natural process of rotting during which an object, say a tomato, is reduced to organic humus, a dark brown, sweet smelling material that is the final product of rotting and the primary plant growth producer in the soil.

Most of the garden trimmings go into the pile, more or less in their natural shape. But vegetables and fruits need some pre-compost preparation. Your ally to decompose fruits and vegetables is the fabulous fungi.

Broadly speaking, fungi are important members of a vast army of micro and macro-organisms that function to keep the earth clean. Were it not for fungi, ants, pill bugs, worms and more, we would be buried in our own waste. In the process of decomposition (and for gardeners, compost creation) fungi are crucial.

World-wide, there are over 5 million species of fungi. They comprise 90% of the total biomass (living organisms) of forest soil and 50% of agricultural soil. Fungi are -+ %25 of the biomass on earth.

Closer to us, it is estimated that there are 10,000 wild fungi spores per cubic meter of air. Every breath we take contains roughly 4 spores and we can breathe as many as 92,000 per day. (Source: University of Oklahoma Citizen Science Collection Program)

To help the process of biodegrading in the compost pile, fungi are probably the most vigorous decomposers. For them to work, they need an accessible and congenial surface which is why it is important to comminute (reduce to small particles) the material that is put into the compost. Generally, the smaller the pieces, the more quickly decomposition or rotting will occur.

Do a simple thought experiment. Place two apples on the table. Which will rot the faster? If the outer surface of the apples is intact, it will take a long time and they will probably dry, wrinkle and shrink before you see any fungal activity.

But cut one in half and each half (the skin and the flesh of the fruit) are now exposed to a passing fungal spore. Cut each half again and again and again and count the sides that are exposed, potential surfaces for the fungi to function. The process of communition (reducing something to small pieces) has produced many surfaces on the apple that will attract wild fungal spores and hasten the decomposition.

Fans of Michael Pollan, author, journalist and Knight Professor of Science and Environmental Journalism at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, who have read “The Omnivore’s Dilemma” will remember that he captured wild fungal spores to make the yeast when he made his bread.

When you add your comminuted fresh kitchen scraps to your compost (Yes! Even in the winter) you are soliciting the help of some of the best composters – the friendly fungi.

And the best part is that soil that is rich is soil fungi (50% of the biomass of good agricultural soil and 25% of the biomass on Earth) will not only produce for you, it will hold water.

In my view, the very best practice to deal with drought is to be certain that your soil is super rich with healthy compost created in part by well-fed fungi.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.

