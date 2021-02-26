CATHIE DRAINE: Gardening plans begin to bloom as spring nears

It is pleasant to realize that we are so close to March and thoughts of gardening! As I was leafing through Cooperative Connections, a magazine for members of Black Hills Electric, my interest was captured by an article titled, “Tips for Planting an Efficient Garden.”
The suggestions are apt: have a no-till garden, mulch to reduce weeds and retain moisture, feed the soil, make or buy a rain barrel, install a drip system to use water efficiently.
Our garden is on a gentle slope... gentle, but enough of a slope to make using a drip system difficult. This summer I am going to make and use several olla clay pot water containers. Gardening friend Mary Diebert made one for me last year of two clay pots glued together at their widest part and the drain hole on one covered to hold the water when it is placed in a hole next to the plant. I have a rose that I think would profit by having its own olla.
This year we will have more vegetables in containers. I always grow greens — chard, kale and spinach for the chickens, but I am adding pole beans, and a ‘Cut and Come Again’ mesclun mix. I am excited and I expect to learn a great deal.
Decades have passed since I grew gladiolas but this year I will. The bulbs will be in one of the 18” x 18” pots. I have an envelope of purple poppies that I want to scatter in the pollinator garden. I may regret that because I know they spread.
Speaking of regret, I still am removing baby morning glories from absolutely everywhere. I usually leave three or four plants and perhaps that is the problem.
Casting a bit of a shadow on the gardening plans of many of us is the problem the Rapid City landfill is having with persistent herbicides, Clopyralid, Quinclorac and MCPP (known as mecoprop) in the compost. Let’s be clear: persistent herbicides (called PH in the literature) from primarily ag chemicals, used to kill broad leaf weeds in pastures and hayfields, are a problem nationwide. The herbicide passes unchanged through the guts of cattle and horses and is excreted in their manure and urine. When that manure is incorporated into a garden, the chemical still has the ability to kill all broad leaf plants.
While most of the PH chemicals are used in agriculture, they are also used to control unwanted broad leaf plants in the maintenance of parks and golf courses as well as appearing in some chemical formulations for home yard care. Simply stated, these chemicals would kill everything in my garden but chives and onions.
There is a simple home compost assay test described in the literature from North Carolina Extension that all gardeners should be aware of and use to test compost and manures from ALL SOURCES. That will be the topic of the next Digs column. In the meantime, Google: persistent herbicides in compost and find numerous excellent articles that discuss this nationwide problem. Be an informed gardener about the potential for contamination of manures and mulches and know what you need to do as you plan for success this season.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.