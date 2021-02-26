CATHIE DRAINE: Gardening plans begin to bloom as spring nears

Speaking of regret, I still am removing baby morning glories from absolutely everywhere. I usually leave three or four plants and perhaps that is the problem.

Casting a bit of a shadow on the gardening plans of many of us is the problem the Rapid City landfill is having with persistent herbicides, Clopyralid, Quinclorac and MCPP (known as mecoprop) in the compost. Let’s be clear: persistent herbicides (called PH in the literature) from primarily ag chemicals, used to kill broad leaf weeds in pastures and hayfields, are a problem nationwide. The herbicide passes unchanged through the guts of cattle and horses and is excreted in their manure and urine. When that manure is incorporated into a garden, the chemical still has the ability to kill all broad leaf plants.

While most of the PH chemicals are used in agriculture, they are also used to control unwanted broad leaf plants in the maintenance of parks and golf courses as well as appearing in some chemical formulations for home yard care. Simply stated, these chemicals would kill everything in my garden but chives and onions.

There is a simple home compost assay test described in the literature from North Carolina Extension that all gardeners should be aware of and use to test compost and manures from ALL SOURCES. That will be the topic of the next Digs column. In the meantime, Google: persistent herbicides in compost and find numerous excellent articles that discuss this nationwide problem. Be an informed gardener about the potential for contamination of manures and mulches and know what you need to do as you plan for success this season.

Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0