CATHIE DRAINE: Gardens are fertile places for the mind, too

I think of this time as the "middle age" of the garden. The vigor and color of the spring flowers are gone. Some plants carry ragged leaves and broken stems as sad memories of the hail. I’m tired of digging up the same wad of creeping jenny. The bumblebees seem to have departed. The garden has a heavy quietness. There is a hold-your-breath sadness about it.
I was thinking about this as I read “The Well-Gardened Mind, The Restorative Power of Nature” by Sue Stuart-Smith. The author is a psychotherapist and psychiatrist, but she has come to gardening with her husband who is an internationally known landscape designer.
Possibly predictably, the book examines the clinical workings of the mind and cites numerous case studies where gardening has been offered as part of therapy or developing life skills in the cases of juvenile and adult offenders.
As I read, dulled a bit by what I felt were ponderous parts of the book and far too aware of the heart-heaviness of life with COVID-19, I turned the page to find the chapter entitled, ‘Flower Power.’ She cites Sigmund Freud, a fancier of gardens and flowers, who “... points out that the enjoyment of ephemeral beauty entails opening ourselves to the loss of something we value.” An example of that in the garden is the day lily — stunning for a day and then an uninspiring squishy wad of fading color the next.
Freud opined that (speaking of gardens) we have to do a little bit of mourning each year as winter approaches, or I would say, as the plants move through their annual procession of growth and death.
At this time of such great fear, grief, loss or separation from those persons and those settings that we love, many authors are highlighting the comfort to be found in reawakening our bonds with the natural world, with Nature.
We have mentioned forest bathing previously, not with soap and water but with personal silence to be comforted by and in the sounds of nature. We have appreciated discussions highlighting the simple value of contact with the soil — which triggers the release of dopamine and other neurotransmitters that play a role in feeling pleasure.
Another prominent contemporary psychoanalyst and social psychologist, Eric Fromm, coined the word "biophilia" to mean the passionate love of life and all that is alive. He wrote that at this time the loss of our unconscious kinship with the natural world has created a growing separation distress in us. We substitute with all manner of supernormal — behaviors and addictions, most of which damage us.
It might seem a hard sell to posit that a garden or gardening is an effective response to negative emotions and overwhelming varied concerns that come with each day’s dawn, but Stuart-Smith comments in a very soft and comforting summary, “It is hard for the gentle stimuli of Nature to compete with this, although the beauty of the natural world, especially the beauty of flowers, can sometimes help awaken a love of life.”
It not only can compete, it does, and it awakens biophilia — that passionate love of life and all that is alive. We need that. We need it in the day-long beauty of a day lily; we need it in the sturdy beauty of the trees; we need it in the color of the butterfly, and we need it in the sweet smell of healthy soil.
And I need a tee-shirt that says, "Biophilia." Ask me what it means. We will have a cup of tea and talk about it.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.
