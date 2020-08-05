CATHIE DRAINE: Gardens are fertile places for the mind, too

Freud opined that (speaking of gardens) we have to do a little bit of mourning each year as winter approaches, or I would say, as the plants move through their annual procession of growth and death.

At this time of such great fear, grief, loss or separation from those persons and those settings that we love, many authors are highlighting the comfort to be found in reawakening our bonds with the natural world, with Nature.

We have mentioned forest bathing previously, not with soap and water but with personal silence to be comforted by and in the sounds of nature. We have appreciated discussions highlighting the simple value of contact with the soil — which triggers the release of dopamine and other neurotransmitters that play a role in feeling pleasure.

Another prominent contemporary psychoanalyst and social psychologist, Eric Fromm, coined the word "biophilia" to mean the passionate love of life and all that is alive. He wrote that at this time the loss of our unconscious kinship with the natural world has created a growing separation distress in us. We substitute with all manner of supernormal — behaviors and addictions, most of which damage us.