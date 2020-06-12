CATHIE DRAINE: Gardens are good for plants and people

Moments of happiness have always made me cry. Lately that changed. When the pandemic death numbers in America reached 100,000, I wept. When grieving families eulogized their loved ones on TV, I wept. When I read "happy ending" stories in the newspaper, predictably, I wept.
The human animal needs to be in a touching, feeling, contact-laden community. Now and for a while we can’t do that. All the hugging, hand-shaking, back-patting behaviors that are natural are now behaviors of peril.
When people ask how we are doing, we say "We’re good. Just fine." Like many others, we are fortunate to be happily busy with small projects. And we have the garden.
Historical literature is replete with meaningful gardens. Imagine the physical and emotional pleasure of the gardens established in ancient Egypt and the famous "hanging" gardens of Babylon. Much also has been written about the healing value of gardens. Throughout history the botanical physic garden was the site of plants grown for their healing property.
I feel the gardens themselves deliver peace and serenity. I have said before that gardens, large or small, have a mystical or spiritual ability to calm a troubled mind, to extinguish anger, to simplify the moment or to renew our ties with nature. Listening to bird song as a breeze creates a wave of garden color is restorative. Stopping to watch the butterflies swirl amongst the flowers brings a smile.
In the May 29th Inspired Life column (happy-ending stories) in the Washington Post, researcher Daniel Cordero described an encounter with a distant village in Bhutan where he was studying how people in myriad world locations construct behaviors of wellness and peace of mind. His guide said that contentment “... is the highest achievement of human well-being... it basically means that right here, right now, everything is perfect as it is, regardless of what you are experiencing outside.”
That’s a challenge in the face of our society’s massive unemployment, pandemic, death, unending grief, fear, racial protests, physical separation and failing businesses. But I know it is possible to give oneself to a moment of perfect peace, contentment, "unconditional wholeness" in the garden.
Stopping to watch a tricolor bumblebee wallow in the pollen of a peony awakens delight and is restorative. It is not being a traitor to grief or fear. Being silent to watch a mother robin teach her youngster to listen for a worm is to be in the moment and, yes, unconditionally whole.
Our city and yards are filled with beautiful gardens to be employed to provide peace of mind. Spend quiet time in the garden. Let the sounds and sights and smells of nature embrace you and deliver that unconditional wholeness of contentment.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.
