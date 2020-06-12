CATHIE DRAINE: Gardens are good for plants and people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Moments of happiness have always made me cry. Lately that changed. When the pandemic death numbers in America reached 100,000, I wept. When grieving families eulogized their loved ones on TV, I wept. When I read "happy ending" stories in the newspaper, predictably, I wept.

The human animal needs to be in a touching, feeling, contact-laden community. Now and for a while we can’t do that. All the hugging, hand-shaking, back-patting behaviors that are natural are now behaviors of peril.

When people ask how we are doing, we say "We’re good. Just fine." Like many others, we are fortunate to be happily busy with small projects. And we have the garden.

Historical literature is replete with meaningful gardens. Imagine the physical and emotional pleasure of the gardens established in ancient Egypt and the famous "hanging" gardens of Babylon. Much also has been written about the healing value of gardens. Throughout history the botanical physic garden was the site of plants grown for their healing property.