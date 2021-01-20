CATHIE DRAINE: Getting into the weeds on threats posed by 2,4-D

There is an excellent, easy to read summary of the action of 2,4-D available at www.invasive.org. This is a section of the Weed Control Methods Handbook by The Nature Conservancy published in 2001. It discusses the half-life of 2,4-D in the soil. Half-life is the measure of time for the product to lose half of its potency. In general, for 2,4-D this is 10 days meaning that 10 days after application, the chemical is at half strength. Its next half life is 5 days, then 2.5 days then a day and a quarter or so — but specific soil, moisture, and air temperatures can affect that. Usually 2,4-D is degraded by ‘the appropriate microbial community’ if that exists in the affected soil. Happily, for gardeners the research suggests that the action of 2,4-D is degraded more efficiently in organic soils — those typically found in home gardens.

Nature’s Way Resources, a business in Texas, has helpful Fact Sheets on several topics at www.natureswayresources.com.

One of these, Killer Compost, 2,4-D — reiterates that the chemical is used in over 1,500 products including Agent Orange. They write, “It does break down after thorough composting but over one year required.” That would suggest that they are assuming it takes several half-lives for the chemical to totally degrade.

These days when the sun sets in our gardens in mid-afternoon, it is a good idea to review the products that are used in the garden. To access the manufacturer’s disclosures, Google for the sample labels of products, or list of ingredients. Sites that are .edu are excellent. Oregon State University has an abundance of information about garden chemicals. Since we can’t cultivate our gardens during the winter, we can cultivate an increased understanding of garden chemicals instead.

Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0