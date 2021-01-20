CATHIE DRAINE: Getting into the weeds on threats posed by 2,4-D

There are seven types of pesticides: insecticides kill insects, herbicides kill plants, rodenticides kill rodents, bactericides kill bacteria, fungicides kill fungi and larvicides kill larvae.
One of the three most common pesticides, the chemical dichlorophenoxyacetic acid, known to gardeners as 2,4-D was developed at Rothamsted Experimental Station in England and was in widespread use by the late 1940s. Some authors suggest it was part of a program to discover a product that would destroy food crops in Germany and Japan, or equally possible, to increase crop yields of the Allies by suppressing weeds.
2,4-D kills plants by causing the cells in the tissues that carry water and nutrients to divide and grow without stopping. We recognize plants affected by 2,4-D by their elongated, grossly twisted stems. Herbicides that act this way are called auxin-type herbicides.
It is difficult to state specifically when public concern was first raised about the presence and the amount of 2,4-D in our gardens and fields. An article available online, “Agent Orange in Your Backyard” by Gina Solomon in the February 2012 edition of The Atlantic magazine, discussed concerns, now common, of 2,4-D (tracking it into the house, its presence on the feet of pets) and also listed common over-the-shelf products that list on the label, in very small print, 2,4-D mixed with other pesticides that can cause havoc in the garden and the compost pile. The author cited Bayer Advanced All in One Lawn Weed and Crabgrass killer (2,4-D, Dicamba and others); Ortho Weed B Gon Max (2,4-D, Dicamba, Quinclorac and others); and Sta-Green Weed and Feed (2,4-D, Dicamba and others). To know exactly what is in the products you use, Google: ‘list of ingredients in (name of product).’
There is an excellent, easy to read summary of the action of 2,4-D available at www.invasive.org. This is a section of the Weed Control Methods Handbook by The Nature Conservancy published in 2001. It discusses the half-life of 2,4-D in the soil. Half-life is the measure of time for the product to lose half of its potency. In general, for 2,4-D this is 10 days meaning that 10 days after application, the chemical is at half strength. Its next half life is 5 days, then 2.5 days then a day and a quarter or so — but specific soil, moisture, and air temperatures can affect that. Usually 2,4-D is degraded by ‘the appropriate microbial community’ if that exists in the affected soil. Happily, for gardeners the research suggests that the action of 2,4-D is degraded more efficiently in organic soils — those typically found in home gardens.
Nature’s Way Resources, a business in Texas, has helpful Fact Sheets on several topics at www.natureswayresources.com.
One of these, Killer Compost, 2,4-D — reiterates that the chemical is used in over 1,500 products including Agent Orange. They write, “It does break down after thorough composting but over one year required.” That would suggest that they are assuming it takes several half-lives for the chemical to totally degrade.
These days when the sun sets in our gardens in mid-afternoon, it is a good idea to review the products that are used in the garden. To access the manufacturer’s disclosures, Google for the sample labels of products, or list of ingredients. Sites that are .edu are excellent. Oregon State University has an abundance of information about garden chemicals. Since we can’t cultivate our gardens during the winter, we can cultivate an increased understanding of garden chemicals instead.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.