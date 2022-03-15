CATHIE DRAINE: Getting to the roots of successful soil management

Many years ago, a nurseryman and I were talking about the care of young trees and he commented, “When I can’t figure out what is wrong with a plant, I look at the roots.” That memory grabbed my attention as I dug up a failing rose plant to discover to my horror that the roots were circling and the plant was dying. I certainly got to the root of that issue.

Fast forward to right now when the Natural Resources Conservation Service is heavily promoting keeping plant roots alive in the ground year-round…constantly… all the time. Why?

When a seed germinates, the radical (which becomes the root) emerges a bit before the shoot. The job of the radical is to situate and anchor the seed properly and start the search for food. The radical becomes the primary root and sends out multitudes of fine roots to find and provide food for the growing plant. Once the emerging shoot produces its first two true leaves, the little plant becomes fully operational, ready to eat and grow.

The first 6” to 8” of the soil is the rhizosphere (from the Greek “rhiza,” meaning root) because that area is filled with roots. Some may be so small as to be almost invisible, primary roots can look like carrots and be quite large. The rhizosphere is an environment where there is ample oxygen and the soil is friable. It is the where the most micro-organisms are found.

It is easy for us to admire a beautifully performing plant and say that the soil is doing a good job. But the dictionary tells us that soil is “the upper layer of earth in which plants grow, a black or dark brown material typically consisting of a mixture of organic remains, clay and rock particles.” We could discuss that poor definition forever, but here is one that makes a clearer picture: soil is composed of mineral particles, water vapor, air, organic material and multitudes of micro- and macro-organisms. What is alive in the soil is the organisms. And they have a beneficial contract with living roots.

Roots release exudates – like sugar and organic acids – that draw specific kinds of beneficial microbes toward them. To quote Marnie Rout in the American Journal of Botany, “This area of soil, the rhizosphere, is an especially important zone of activity as it contains microbes that are intricately involved in the molecular, genetic, and ecological components of a plant, and it also influences plant community composition and soil health.”

Roots live in an environment of beneficial bacteria and microbes up to 100 times greater in the rhizosphere than in other parts of the soil. Some of the beneficial microbes even defend against plant and root diseases. Simply stated: roots and microbes and soil bacteria need and care for each other.

To illustrate root density, consider this: a muskmelon’s roots may extend twelve or more feet laterally and 2 feet in depth. A single garlic bulb can produce roots that extend for two feet and are two feet deep. A hill of potatoes spreads its roots three feet wide and three feet deep.

While a root is alive and growing, it is engaged in a mutualistic state with the life in the soil. When the root dies, it still feeds the soil because different kinds of soil bacteria and microbes consume the nutrients sloughed by the dying root.

When the garden is left intact and looking a bit tatty in the fall, keep in mind that the soil life is enjoying all the nutrients made available to it from the dying roots.

Here is what happens when gardens are managed with little to minimum cultivation:

The activities of roots loosens the soil; the roots of nitrogen-fixing roots (legumes) add nitrogen; compost is created as roots rot at all levels to create organic “food” for other plants and microbes; roots develop tunnels for earthworms and other creatures; root channels help water soak into deeper areas; and root exudates create a microbial “soup” (the rhizosphere) that liberates all manner of nutrients. (Understanding Roots, Robert Kourik, Metamorphic Press).

The soil structure – the spaces for air pores and the particles covered with water film that are interstate highways for bacteria to move about, the channels in the soil made by earthworms and other soil-dwelling macro-organisms – is in good shape for spring planting if the eager and well-meaning gardener will not disturb the soil.

Any vigorous digging, any rototilling will destroy the structure that the living creatures in the soil have created. Soil should be disturbed as little as possible in order to maintain the living structure of the soil. Cultivating only the top two inches of the soil is the recommendation.

How, then, do we control weeds? Because we know that roots, all roots are valuable to the soil and we know not to get rough and damage the rhizosphere, we turn to specific tools.

The long-handled circle hoe, which can be sharpened, allows the gardener to cut the weeds at the surface of the soil (leaving the roots intact in the soil) and to work around the base of a plant without injuring it. I learned this from friend and Master Gardener Mel Glover. The other tool is the long-handled stirrup or hula hoe. This has a moveable blade, that sharpened and either pushed or pulled, nips the top growth off beautifully. These tools should be available in our local stores.

Nothing excites me like the possibility of frustrating some creeping jenny or dandelions! As my hula hoe cuts off their stems and foliage, I know those roots, yes even weed roots, are beneficial for the soil.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0