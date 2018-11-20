I always thought I had a good working relationship with morning glories. They were the only item in my first garden and I remember excitedly counting the blooms each day. The vines climb vigorously. The flowers are lovely and attract bees and butterflies. They reseed. They are indestructible. And this summer I learned they have a plan to cover the world, starting with my garden.
Early last spring I pulled many of the emerging morning glory sprouts that occurred as a result of the plant’s incredible self-seeding abilities. And then because I liked them and considered them…well, manageable, I had the worst idea ever. I tucked in a couple of seedlings at the bases of our two Mt. Royal plum trees. “That will be pretty,” I thought, visualizing something like floral tinsel draping the limbs.
Note to self: morning glory vines do not drape nor do they resemble floral tinsel. No, the vines quickly placed a strangle hold on the trunks and limbs. The flowers were barely visible. It was awful.
There is fascinating science to explain the twining of vines. There are three types of vines where the entire vine wraps around its support: clingers, tendril climbers and twiners. With twiners like morning glories, the plant hormone, auxin, causes the elongation of plant cells in shoots and is generally regarded as a growth regulator. Thus when the vine touches a support, the cells on the other side of the vine, triggered by the auxin, elongate so it can curve around the support.
The tip of the morning glory is not only lighter than the mature stem; it is longer which gives room for it to totally encircle the support. According to information from the University of Hawai’i Master Gardener program, “twining vines are genetically programmed to align their curved stems so that they automatically grow into a squeezing force.” Twining vines will twist around wire, string, mailboxes, and other plants…anything.
It was that very automatic squeezing force that resisted my clippers and caused us to unwind foot after foot of vines hung, it seemed to us, with innumerable seed capsules.
The battle lines for next spring are now clearly drawn: it will be me against the probable millions of morning glory seeds that were dropped to the soil. “Germinate at your own risk,” I snarl as I walk through the garden. “Just try it!”
And, of course, they will germinate by the hundreds and I will remove them happily. The tall pitch pine pole that is to be their support will still have a vine or two next year, but I will be vigilant and I will, for the first time ever, actually prune the morning glories — cut them back.
Not only gardeners are fascinated or infuriated by twining vines. That action attracted the attention of the English duo Flanders and Swan, who wrote and performed songs of satire and humor in the 1950’s and 1960’s. Their “Misalliance”, available on YouTube, is a marvelous satire and recounts the tragic and humorous misdirected love of a honeysuckle and a bindweed.