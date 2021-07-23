CATHIE DRAINE: Growing roses can present thorny challenges

Did I sterilize my clippers before/after each cut on a plant? No, I had not. Was the base of the plant fairly open for good air circulation? Probably not open enough. Had I thought to spray the plants with fungicide, which in most cases will help curb the fungus? No, I had not. But I do now.

Can I identify rose canker on a cane? Yes, I feel I can. Am I scrupulous about cutting into healthy green wood on the cane? Yes. Do I feel that I clearly understand rose canker and how it appeared in the garden? Not at all, but I do hope that it has gone, not to return.

I have just deadheaded all the roses, sterilizing the clippers like mad. Have my changed sterilization practices, the pruning, the deadheading and the spraying of fungicide solved the problem? I hope so.

A large jar of alcohol was added to the shelf in the tool shed to disinfect clippers. I am very careful now. I have cut out dead canes to the bud union (the base of the plant). This has opened several of the plants for better air circulation.

Roses, to mix a metaphor, are really a different breed of cat. They are promoted as easy and carefree. Some almost are. What I have learned is that we who love our roses, need to love them with the jar of alcohol handy to sterilize the clippers and then dispose of the cuttings, but not in the compost.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills native and lifelong gardener. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net.​

