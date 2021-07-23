CATHIE DRAINE: Growing roses can present thorny challenges

I have felt for many years that if a person wanted the long-stemmed lovely hybrid tea roses you’d best go to the florist or other flower outlet because hybrid tea roses are so very hard to grow here. Previously I gazed at the hybrid tea roses in our garden that survived the deer, the weather, the short season, the heat, the hail and felt defeat. They were unhappy. I was unhappy. Instead of being vigorous four- to five-foot plants, they struggled to be eighteen inches.
Then I discovered the floribunda, grandiflora, and rugosa roses. These are vigorous and hardy shrubs that produce what appear to be bouquets of flowers on long, strong stems. Rejoice.
Late last year a tall cane of Hope for Humanity, a florabunda rose, heavy with flowers on its tip, was healthy one day and then fell from the base the next day... dead. And then another. And then Kashmir, a lovely shrub rose that looks like a tea rose dropped a cane. I was baffled and sad.
This summer it happened again, and I call Pat Wagner, the entomologist at the SDSU Extension office in Rapid City. I thought I had an insect with a chainsaw. After some head scratching, we heard from the pathology lab at SDSU Brookings. I had rose canker in the garden. It is a fungus that affects and/or kills the canes.
I read material about rose canker on the web and called everyone in Rapid City that I thought could help. The answer ultimately came... sort of. The fungus entered the plant probably through a cut on the stem.
Did I sterilize my clippers before/after each cut on a plant? No, I had not. Was the base of the plant fairly open for good air circulation? Probably not open enough. Had I thought to spray the plants with fungicide, which in most cases will help curb the fungus? No, I had not. But I do now.
Can I identify rose canker on a cane? Yes, I feel I can. Am I scrupulous about cutting into healthy green wood on the cane? Yes. Do I feel that I clearly understand rose canker and how it appeared in the garden? Not at all, but I do hope that it has gone, not to return.
I have just deadheaded all the roses, sterilizing the clippers like mad. Have my changed sterilization practices, the pruning, the deadheading and the spraying of fungicide solved the problem? I hope so.
A large jar of alcohol was added to the shelf in the tool shed to disinfect clippers. I am very careful now. I have cut out dead canes to the bud union (the base of the plant). This has opened several of the plants for better air circulation.
Roses, to mix a metaphor, are really a different breed of cat. They are promoted as easy and carefree. Some almost are. What I have learned is that we who love our roses, need to love them with the jar of alcohol handy to sterilize the clippers and then dispose of the cuttings, but not in the compost.
Cathie Draine is a Black Hills native and lifelong gardener. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net.