CATHIE DRAINE: Harvesting life lessons from your garden

Late August is when we begin the process of slowly cleaning the garden and getting it ready to rest. Many plants will retain their vigor and shape if they are cut back a bit. That also stop plants like snapdragons and other favorite annuals from going to seed.

Clumps of iris and daylilies that have brought fabulous color to the garden, solicit groans of dread as we face the need to lift, divide and replant. I take issue with directions that recommend digging and dividing with a garden spade. That can slice through and injure the rhizomes. Instead, I recommend using an earth fork. (If you don’t have one, buy it for yourself and call it Christmas.) With the fork, loosen all the way around the clump until the large and usually heavy mass of rhizomes can be lifted easily. Then, on the lawn, blast the root mass with a strong flow of water to wash off the soil. The rhizomes, freed from the soil, will loosen and fall off, intact and clean. Cut the leaf blades back by half or two thirds, check the rhizome for injury or disease and if all is well, replant... or share with friends.