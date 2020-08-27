CATHIE DRAINE: Harvesting life lessons from your garden

As August becomes September, activities in the garden seem like spring reversed. Instead of plants bursting forth as much awaited seedlings, we see many either dedicated to going to seed or beginning the process of dying back. While the lessons of autumn as a shutting-down-of-garden-activity are true, for many of us it can be discouraging, or worse, depressing.
Gardeners know deep in their hearts that their garden offers this lesson in the cycle of life yearly. For birth there must be death. For many of us our garden is a life coach. We process excitement and anticipation and joy and fulfillment and then reluctantly we follow the lead of the plants and let go of summer.
In a moment of reverie, I try to take the long view and assess how the garden was this year. Bumblebees were plentiful and a daily delight. And then they were gone. Their lives are short, but I hope they return in abundance next spring.
Leaf cutter bees have been wildly active, cutting their little half-moons into the leaves of my Early Bird peonies and one of the rose bushes. Female bees use this bit of greenery to line their nests as food for their larvae. The life cycle of these little pollinators is short. Larvae emerge from their cocoons full grown in 30-50 days, mate and the male dies. The female finds a nesting site, fills it with the leaf bits she has cut, stocks it with pollen, lays her eggs and dies. And the cycle begins anew. I have never found their nest sites nor seen them at work, but I am delighted to have these industrious pollinators in the garden.
Late August is when we begin the process of slowly cleaning the garden and getting it ready to rest. Many plants will retain their vigor and shape if they are cut back a bit. That also stop plants like snapdragons and other favorite annuals from going to seed.
Clumps of iris and daylilies that have brought fabulous color to the garden, solicit groans of dread as we face the need to lift, divide and replant. I take issue with directions that recommend digging and dividing with a garden spade. That can slice through and injure the rhizomes. Instead, I recommend using an earth fork. (If you don’t have one, buy it for yourself and call it Christmas.) With the fork, loosen all the way around the clump until the large and usually heavy mass of rhizomes can be lifted easily. Then, on the lawn, blast the root mass with a strong flow of water to wash off the soil. The rhizomes, freed from the soil, will loosen and fall off, intact and clean. Cut the leaf blades back by half or two thirds, check the rhizome for injury or disease and if all is well, replant... or share with friends.
So, what life lessons does the garden deliver? The energy of anticipation and hope, the joy of success, the necessary assistance of friends (the bees), the pleasures of color and scent, the practice of generosity, the sober acknowledgement of death, and the promise of renewal.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!