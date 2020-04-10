CATHIE DRAINE: Here's how beginners can make a Victory Garden

Here are the facts: seed companies are announcing record sales of vegetable seeds. Gardening websites, magazine articles and gardening columns are referencing a return to growing the World War II Victory Garden. Here is the inference: there is a large and growing number of people who have never gardened before and who are determined, for a variety of reasons, to grow a large portion of food this summer.
Here is the challenge: provide credible garden advice to an audience of unmeasured skills and experience to insure the best possible harvests of vegetables, experience and pleasure.
At this time of critical social distancing and more or less isolation at home, tear yourself away from Netflix and do some exploring of excellent basic gardening information on the Web.
Start with the material available from South Dakota Cooperative Extension, information developed for this area. Google South Dakota Cooperative Extension iGrow.com. Click on Agriculture, then Garden and Yard, then Vegetables, then Choosing Vegetable Varieties for South Dakota, then Growing Your Own Food.
Renee Shepherd in California sells her seeds, many of which have been developed specifically for containers. Google Renee’sGarden.com. Browse her catalog. Click on Gardening Resources and click on any of the subject boxes for informative articles.
Google info@ngb.org and click on National Garden Bureau–NGB Inspire, Connect, Grow. There you will find tips for planting and growing a Victory Garden.
Closer to home, BlackHillsGarden.com has an abundance of information about gardening in this area. You will find plant lists, temperature and germination tables, general advice and more.
Google BoBtanical Garden–KNBN NewsCenter1 for a listing of the programs featuring area Master Gardeners Mel Glover and Joe Hillberry.
Here are some quick tips for the brand-new gardener or the beginning gardener wanting to expand the project.
1. If space or physical ability is an issue, consider containers. They will need full (6-8 hours) sun. Look for seeds that are specially developed for container culture. Buy bagged potting soil from our local greenhouses. Know that you will need to feed the plants throughout the season following the directions on the fertilizer product. Almost anything (including tomatoes) can be grown in a container 18” x 18”.
2. If you are rehabbing a previous garden spot, use a soil fork to turn the soil. Work into the soil as early as possible before you plant about 2-3” of Rapid City yard waste compost or any natural compost. Once the plants are in (first week of June if you are setting out started plants) or the seeds are up, add another 2-3" of compost on the top of the soil and around the plants, watering the compost in as you apply it.
3. Start small and reduce the possibility of disaster or loss of interest. A 10’ x 10’ garden is a good starting size, based on what you plan to plant.
4. Google for information about succession planting. That is a great way to get a bigger harvest from a small site.
5. Be certain that watering the garden will be easy because a water source is nearby.
6. Be certain to have a spot where you can put a lawn chair and some sort of table to rest and enjoy your garden.
7. The best place to self-isolate is in your garden!
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!