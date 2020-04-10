CATHIE DRAINE: Here's how beginners can make a Victory Garden

Closer to home, BlackHillsGarden.com has an abundance of information about gardening in this area. You will find plant lists, temperature and germination tables, general advice and more.

Google BoBtanical Garden–KNBN NewsCenter1 for a listing of the programs featuring area Master Gardeners Mel Glover and Joe Hillberry.

Here are some quick tips for the brand-new gardener or the beginning gardener wanting to expand the project.

1. If space or physical ability is an issue, consider containers. They will need full (6-8 hours) sun. Look for seeds that are specially developed for container culture. Buy bagged potting soil from our local greenhouses. Know that you will need to feed the plants throughout the season following the directions on the fertilizer product. Almost anything (including tomatoes) can be grown in a container 18” x 18”.

2. If you are rehabbing a previous garden spot, use a soil fork to turn the soil. Work into the soil as early as possible before you plant about 2-3” of Rapid City yard waste compost or any natural compost. Once the plants are in (first week of June if you are setting out started plants) or the seeds are up, add another 2-3" of compost on the top of the soil and around the plants, watering the compost in as you apply it.