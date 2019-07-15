The last half of the summer has several exciting and fun garden events to look forward to, and I am not referring to occasional sunny days.
As July winds down, the Hill City Flower Show presents “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” on Saturday, July 27, at the Boys and Girls Club, 297 Walnut Avenue (across from the 1880 train facility) in Hill City.
Across the world, flower shows have been colorful and exciting events since the early 1830s. Some are a venue for the introduction of new and unusual plants; others are an arena for the talents of floral designers; and some are a fun gathering of gardeners and their flowers. The Hill City flower show is that — fun, idea-filled, an appreciation of beautiful flowers and an opportunity to display them.
The event is free. Adults and children are encouraged to enter. The categories include annuals, perennials, wild flowers, container gardens, arrangements, table settings, and the children’s’ division. In keeping with the theme, Everything’s Coming Up Roses, the arrangement categories tickle the creative mind. What do you have in the garden that might be a Teeny Tiny Treasures arrangement, or Elegant Attitude, Everything’s Coming Up Roses, This Bud’s for You, or perhaps A Rose by Any Other Name?
In addition to the display area, the club is providing space for exhibitors to prepare the arrangements with clippers, water and other floral tools ready to use. There will be a number of elegant door prizes to win and take home as well as refreshments to enjoy.
Brochures giving more details about the flower show are available at Plantsmyth and Jolly Lane Greenhouse in Rapid City.
Exhibits are taken 8-10 a.m., Judging begins at 10 a.m. and the show is open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It is free, it is fun, it is beautiful and it is the best reason to spend Saturday, July 27, in Hill City.
But, as the TV ad men say, “Wait! Wait! There’s more!” On the weekend of September 20-21, the state gathering of Master Gardeners will be in Rapid City. Members of the public are welcome to attend the events (presentations and a lunch) on Saturday.
The keynote speaker is Melinda Myers, a nationally known garden expert. She will give two presentations, “flavorful Landscapes — Growing Attractive and Edible Landscapes” and “The Best Plants for Creating Colorful, Year Round Interest … even in Small Spaces”. Other speakers include Dr. Rhoda Burrows; “Small Fruits for the Backyard”, Dr. John Ball, “Trees for South Dakota”, Patrick Wagner, “Integrated Pest Management” and Tanse Hermann, “Gardening to Enhance Soil Health and Function.
During the day there will be the opportunity to purchase Myers’ books, a silent auction, and other garden-related diversions.
The evening event features a meal, a live auction and a speaker.
Registration information and forms will be available on BlackHillsGarden.com by the end of July.