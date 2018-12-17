Writing about gardens and gardeners in the Christmas month of December is always fun and often fulfilling. The challenge is to discuss something a bit more inspiring than how to grow an amaryllis. Accidentally and happily I stumbled across a collection of soil poems. Imagine that! Soil poems!
The author is Francis D. Hole, PhD (1913-2002), American pedologist, who enjoyed a long and notable academic career at the University of Wisconsin.
Hole was an academician, a musician, a muse who utilized music, poetry and other arts to instruct about the wonders of soil. I smiled to learn that he was known to pull out his violin (he was also a concert musician) to accompany himself as he sang his soil songs to his university classes. He was known to carry a small suitcase with his soil auger and a family of hand puppets that helped preach the soil message to children’s groups.
But all was not puppets and poems for him. He authored numerous publications and was honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Distinguished Teaching in 1974. He is well known for championing a grassroots campaign to have Antigo silt loam named as Wisconsin’s state soil. (South Dakota’s is the Houdek loam).
Born to Quaker parents, Hole easily spoke about soil in reverential if not spiritual terms. “People need to understand that if the soil can support beautiful things like a flower or a tree, then the soil itself is beautiful, if not more beautiful.” One of his obituaries states: “Hole spent a lifetime teaching folks not to treat soil like dirt.”
But wait! This little homage to soil-hero Hole contains a Christmas gift for all gardeners. Many remember “The Garden Song” written by Dave Mallet in the 70’s and made popular by folk singers. Hole gave it new words…about soil. Imagine the fun of singing (or saying) this with beloved children, grandchildren or neighbor children this gardening season.
“Inch by inch, age by age
granite crumbles. At every stage
plants build porous, fertile loam
of a depth that does astound.
Prairie makes a soil that’s black;
Forest soil is pale for lack
Of fibrous roots and sunshine
Pouring over the lively ground.
Inch by inch, year by year,
Soils of our country disappear.
The work of ages is undone
By uses that impair.
Topsoil washes, goes to waste;
Crops are grown in too much haste;
Technical fix cannot improve
A soil no longer there.
Inch by inch, day by day,
We’ll bring the topsoil back to stay.
We’ll heal the earth and raise our crops
According to Nature’s plan.
We‘ll gladly pay a grocery bill
that helps keep soil on yonder hill,
and debt-free families on the farm.
Eden’s where it all began.
Inch by inch, hour by hour,
subtle change in soil or flower
Makes a natural landscape new!
Surprise is always there.
The best laid plans of the human race
Cannot match Dame Nature’s space.
We’ll read her signs, study her ways,
And show her that we care.”