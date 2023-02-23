So ... we had three days of miserable, cold, dangerous weather and then it seems like spring again. It doesn't make me feel better to think this is simply quirky Black Hills weather, although possibly it should. It doesn't make me feel better to think the storm was bringing in moisture from the Pacific, although possibly it should.

What could make me feel better is a healthy dose of the gardener's go-to winter pick-me-up ... houseplants! I am profoundly grateful for the houseplants that delight me daily and demand a degree of care and attention.

Fortunately, there are houseplants that are almost impossible to harm or (ghastly thought) kill. My skill with houseplants is limited and thus I stay with the dependables — spider plants and pothos and sanserveria and a small jade plant. Just for kicks and giggles, we also have a small collection of tillandsias, the very strange and fascinating air plants.

Although I love them, my houseplant collection does not include African violets and orchids. I have in the past grown them, but for various reasons they have broken my heart.

The internet is full of articles describing hardy houseplants but don't think for a minute that hardy houseplants are only for the black-thumb afflicted or the "I kill everything" indoor gardener. I prefer to think of them as quietly happy plants, plants that make me smile as I tend them and yes, speak to them. They respond by staying alive which pleases me greatly and also delights the plant.

There is an abundance of information about the ability of houseplants to clean the air. NASA has done research in this area but I don't think their research applies directly to the regular household.

I prefer to think that indoor plants are simply good for one's state of mind. I smile as I take them to the sink for their regular watering. I rejoice when I see new growth on the plant. It makes me happy to stroke their leaves, wash them or depending on the plant, shine them up a bit with some leaf polish. It is happy fussing.

I thought it a bit far-fetched when I read that many plant owners form symbiotic relationships with their plants. "Symbiotic" is a tricky word. The dictionary defines it as "involving interaction between two different organisms living in close physical association: the fungi form symbiotic associations with the roots of plant species."

I admit that I had a very serious conversation with a tillandsia, asking, "Can you tell me what your purpose is?" It is a small, rootless plant with no known enemies, no relationship with beneficial insects and I was left wondering. Fascination and interest on my part, but association? I don't think so. No symbiotic relationship there.

However, for many years in the spring I have recited several verses of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's poem, "A Psalm of Life" to the garden. This act on my part is very much my association with the garden. I address the garden when growth is just starting with these selected lines ...

"Tell me not, in mournful numbers,

Life is but an empty dream!

For the soul is dead that slumbers,

And things are not what they seem.

Life is real! Life is earnest!

And the grave is not its goal:

Dust thou art, to dust returnest,

Was not spoken of the soul.

Not enjoyment, and not sorrow,

Is our destined end or way;

But to act, that each tomorrow

Find us farther than to-day ..."

That's my symbiotic contract with the garden. Let's get to work and make each day better.