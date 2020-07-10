CATHIE DRAINE: How to help your garden beat the summer heat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here we are at the almost-middle of summer. It is stating the obvious to comment that we gardeners can escape the heat to air conditioning and shade as summer temperatures bounce around from sizzle to pleasant on the thermometer. Our plants are stuck in place. They need the sun to photosynthesize but that same life-giving sun can halt the growth of cool season crops like spinach and lettuce. Providing a garden specific shade cloth for plants struggling in the sun will shade the plants and lower the temperature in the immediate area. There is information about how to use shade cloth and its benefits on the web.

Hot days can really speed up flower production in bedding plants. Cutting back “leggy” plants like snapdragons, pansies, and petunias is both beneficial for the plants and more pleasing to the eye. Reduce the stem by one third to one half by cutting it just above a set of leaves. This will cause the plant growth hormone, auxin, to allow the plant to put out additional bloom stems. Doing this with most plants that have sets of leaves on the stem will keep them blooming all summer. However, if you want the snapdragons, for example, to set seed in the fall, then let some of the bloom stems mature to produce seed in late August.