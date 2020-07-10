CATHIE DRAINE: How to help your garden beat the summer heat

Here we are at the almost-middle of summer. It is stating the obvious to comment that we gardeners can escape the heat to air conditioning and shade as summer temperatures bounce around from sizzle to pleasant on the thermometer. Our plants are stuck in place. They need the sun to photosynthesize but that same life-giving sun can halt the growth of cool season crops like spinach and lettuce. Providing a garden specific shade cloth for plants struggling in the sun will shade the plants and lower the temperature in the immediate area. There is information about how to use shade cloth and its benefits on the web.
Hot days can really speed up flower production in bedding plants. Cutting back “leggy” plants like snapdragons, pansies, and petunias is both beneficial for the plants and more pleasing to the eye. Reduce the stem by one third to one half by cutting it just above a set of leaves. This will cause the plant growth hormone, auxin, to allow the plant to put out additional bloom stems. Doing this with most plants that have sets of leaves on the stem will keep them blooming all summer. However, if you want the snapdragons, for example, to set seed in the fall, then let some of the bloom stems mature to produce seed in late August.
When mounding plants like Johnny Jump-ups, Jacob’s Ladder (Polemonium caeruleum), and a number of the larger stemmed sedums begin to lose their shape, they can be trimmed back without harm to a more pleasant, tidy form.
Nigella damascena is a common annual cutting garden plant. The flowers, mostly blue, look to me like bachelor buttons in fancy dress. They are delicate, airy and beautiful in a bouquet of summer flowers. Nigella also produces a stunning seed capsule, about the size of a ping pong ball. At maturity it becomes light brown, opens and displays the small black seeds. It is one of the garden’s super reseeder plants. But there is another advantage to nigella — its seeds can be harvested and used in cooking.
In southeast Asia, the seeds of Nigella sativa are commonly used in cooking. Although our common Nigella damascena is a different variety, its seeds, once dry, have a strong aromatic odor and a spicy taste and are used as a condiment or spice to flavor cakes, breads and curries.
Harvesting these seeds is easy. Simply crumple the dry seed capsule in your hand to separate the seed from the chaff. Then blow gently into your hand to expose the seeds. Keep them in a tightly closed jar and enjoy using them all year.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.
