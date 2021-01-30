CATHIE DRAINE: How to start gardening without digging too deep

Trying to be upbeat I have to acknowledge that being ‘campused’ during the pandemic has delivered what seems like an endless amount of free time.

Finally, in what had to be cheerless surrender, I turned to confront the clutter in the office and my files. What I regarded as a form of punishment became, in fact, a joyous reunion with twenty plus years of learning, of study, of class material and copies of Digs. Reading garden columns from many years ago made me realize how much has changed in gardening and what has stayed the same.

It was this ‘sameness’ that struck me as I read a Digs from 2003 in which I expressed hopeful concern for novice gardeners and young families who wanted both the hands-in-the-dirt experience and the harvest of the garden.

So, let’s be honest: gardening here is a daily challenge; it is difficult. That might be why we who partner with the soil, cherish all that participate in the process. And I mean the insects, the beneficial bacteria, the lessons about soil that the weeds teach us, and the entire almost mystical progress of the seasons.