CATHIE DRAINE: How to start gardening without digging too deep

Trying to be upbeat I have to acknowledge that being ‘campused’ during the pandemic has delivered what seems like an endless amount of free time.
Finally, in what had to be cheerless surrender, I turned to confront the clutter in the office and my files. What I regarded as a form of punishment became, in fact, a joyous reunion with twenty plus years of learning, of study, of class material and copies of Digs. Reading garden columns from many years ago made me realize how much has changed in gardening and what has stayed the same.
It was this ‘sameness’ that struck me as I read a Digs from 2003 in which I expressed hopeful concern for novice gardeners and young families who wanted both the hands-in-the-dirt experience and the harvest of the garden.
So, let’s be honest: gardening here is a daily challenge; it is difficult. That might be why we who partner with the soil, cherish all that participate in the process. And I mean the insects, the beneficial bacteria, the lessons about soil that the weeds teach us, and the entire almost mystical progress of the seasons.
And, of course, there is a side to gardening that is miles removed from the mystical, the reverent, and wonder of gardens. That is the equipment, the tools, the gear. For a beginning gardener or for one whose funds are limited, spend your first funds on the best quality hoe, weeder, spade and garden knife or grubber you can afford. Start there. Plants next. Decorations and garden bling will come later.
There are many opportunities to save money. Here is what some local gardeners do. Save the berry and produce clear plastic boxes from the grocery store and start seeds in them. (Don’t try to start seeds in egg cartons because there is not enough room for roots.) Transplant the seedlings to paper or Styrofoam cups with drainage holes in the bottom.
Save the rigid, large translucent bottles that usually contain vinegar or dish soap (1-gallon capacity). Remove the bottoms of those containers and use the bottles as cloches to protect young tender plants. Hold the bottles in place by inserting a stick through the top into the soil. Gallon milk bottles also work, although they are less rigid and not always translucent. Save the laundry soap bottles (capacity 2.75 quart) — the ones that have the large caps. Drill holes in the cap and you have a good watering can.
If you need to mark rows or plants, cut venetian blinds into 6-8” pieces. Or write on plastic knives. Or cut strips from the sides of large plastic containers of dairy items.
Start small. If your choice is to use containers, consider items that can be reused or recycled. Large containers could be livestock lick tubs or stock tanks (with proper drainage holes in the bottom.) Check the thrift stores for galvanized tubs or other possible containers. Large pots that are usually used for trees also work. Food quality five-gallon buckets are perfect for one tomato or container-specific small vegetables.
Traditional small pots are inexpensive and easy to find. Other containers are limited only by the imagination of the gardener. For example, small plants and some herbs can be planted successfully in a pair of children’s tennis shoes or rain boots. Retired kitchen containers (tea pots, pans, baskets) can also be used. Remember to have drainage holes. Smaller containers dry out quickly and may need twice daily watering. Smaller pots also have the advantage of being easily moved if the threat of harsh wind, cold or hail looms.
Excellent information material is available at the South Dakota State University Extension office, at most of the locally owned nurseries and at any .edu site on the web. And, Master Gardeners are trained to teach, so know you can ‘Ask a Master Gardener’. Let’s get ready to garden.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.