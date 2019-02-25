So what if the coldest day in South Dakota recorded history was -58 on Feb. 17, 1936? For many, this February with its grinding cold has brought garden dreams to a standstill and even the arrival of catalogs barely brings cheer. And some, like me, review past failures, frozen as it were, in memory.
That’s me and carrots. For years I have tried to grow carrots – little carrots, large carrots, ball-shaped carrots and rainbow colored carrots. I know they take a while to germinate. Mine never germinated. My patience was matched with frustration. I know they are members of the nightshade family – eggplants, bell peppers, tomatoes and potatoes are all in the family. I have a similar record of failure with potatoes, but surely, I thought, I can grow carrots.
I found a tutorial on root crops at A Way to Garden on the web presented by Daniel Yoder, a research product tech at Johnny’s Selected Seeds. I am inspired anew. Here is what I learned.
Root crops develop better taste and color if they mature in cool weather, so plant in July for fall harvest. Sow directly in full sun. Prepare the soil so it is rock free and loose. Be diligent about removing any weeds that might compete with the carrots. Moisten the seedbed (with a soft spray) before planting and cover the pre-moistened, planted seedbed with a piece of burlap or even grass clippings to keep the bed moist while the seeds germinate. Pay attention to the spacing recommendation. Consistent watering is important while the roots are developing. If necessary, thin to achieve the recommended spacing.
Ah yes, thin the seedlings. What does one do with those delicate greens? First, a little history about some look-alikes. The garden carrot is Daucus carota subsp sativus (cultivated); Queen Anne’s Lace is Daucus carota; Poison Hemlock ((similar in appearance to the two above) is Coniuim maculatum (spotted). Poison Hemlock found its place in history as the drink that killed Greek philosopher Socrates.
Young carrot greens can find their place in your current history as the primary ingredient in pesto and an interesting Chimichuri, as well as a tempting confection featuring lentils, garlic and other tastes of Asia. More carrot greens ideas are found at Jagruti’s Cooking Odyssey (web).
So … to fight the cold and the winter dismals, we have some history, some good advice on successful root crops and some creative ways to consume the carrot tops. What more could we ask?
