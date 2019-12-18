Some may recall the television series written and produced by Steve Allen in the late 1970s called Meeting of Minds. The format was simple: famous persons from various times met to converse, representing very different points of view.
As a teen I imagined a dinner party comprised of persons that I would have wanted to meet. My list included Catherine the Great of Russia, Genghis Khan, Leonardo Da Vinci, Abraham Lincoln, Albert Schweitzer, Queen Elizabeth I, Marie Curie and me. It was (and still is) fun to imagine the conversation.
So, I played that game again as the year draws to a close and all anticipate the arrival of the seed and plant catalogs. Winter begins this Saturday, the shortest day, and we rejoice as every following day adds minutes of sunshine.
The first on my guest list is the English Sir Albert Howard, 1873-1947. We would speak at length about the need to return to the soil organic material approximate to what was removed. He would tell me how he developed his famous Indore (India) method of mulching/composting and speak of the records of improved soil and improved crops, not to mention the reduction of disease from food, animal and human waste improperly handled. He would remind me that “The health of soil, plant, animal and man is one and indivisible.” Early in his career he was a mycologist and studied fungi at the Imperial Department of Agriculture for the West Indies. Because change fascinates me, I would ask why he left Barbados for India’s problem of fatigued soils and poor crops. What was his Aha! moment that some, including me, would say launched the organic movement? His book, An Agricultural Testament, is still in print.
My next guest is Lady Eve Balfour (1898-1990). She was an English farmer, heir to wealth and title, educator, one of the founders of the organic movement, one of the first women to study agriculture at an English university and probably a bit interestingly eccentric.
She launched the Haughley Experiment in 1939, the first long-term, side-by-side scientific comparison of organic and chemical-based farming. She wrote of seminal studies on the health of English children fed natural, fresh food in WWII compared to the health records of ill-fed children. I would listen eagerly to anything she said. Her book, The Living Soil, is still in print.
American J.I. Rodale, born J.I. Cohen (1898-1971) is the third of the organic triumvirate that I would host at the table. Rodale, Howard and Balfour are a study in contrasts. Balfour was driven to study the healthy soil/healthy food/healthy person connection. Howard, initially fascinated by fungi, learned to understand the value of compost. Rodale was a man of varied interests who fixed his place in history as an organic advocate. He was a businessman, playwright, farmer, inventor and founded Rodale Press to expound his views, many of which were controversial. His work continues at the farm in Emmaus, Pennsylvania and in publications from Rodale Press.