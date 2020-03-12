CATHIE DRAINE: It's time to dig in and start that summer garden

Saturday, March 7, more than two hundred persons gathered at the Ramkota in Rapid City to experience Spring Fever, an annual get-jazzed-for-gardening event. Over the weekend we barely had time to review the seed catalogs or stroll through the garden hoping to see signs of growth. Sunday was the annual springing forward of our clocks. And Monday the stock market dropped dizzyingly.
How do we respond? I am thinking that planning to plant a good vegetable garden this summer is part of a reasonable, sane response. Jodi Torpey, a Denver-based garden writer and speaker at Spring Fever, gave an excellent presentation about growing vegetables in small or limited space and it is worth reviewing her comments.
If there is room for a traditional garden, the first imperative is to find a site appropriate to the plants being grown. Tomatoes, peppers, onions, chard, kale, beans, squash and cucumbers (and others) need sunny spots. Radishes, lettuce, spinach are comfortable with partial sun and cooler soil. Take the temperature of your soil with a soil thermometer or a kitchen thermometer available from the hardware store. Generally speaking, if the soil temperature is taken at the same time daily and is 55 degrees in the same site, for a week, it is time to plant. Check on the internet for planting and germinating soil temperatures of specific plants.
If space is limited, search for varieties developed specifically for containers. Most plants need a pot that is at least 12” by 12”. Tomatoes and container zucchini need at least an 18” by 18” pot.
Torpey also suggested that we make use of window box type planters for growing veggies. These are especially helpful because they can be easily moved to sun or shade. And they make perfect gardens for young children. Most of the leafy vegetables — spinach, lettuce, chard, small kales — will do well. And remember to add some flowers to lift your spirits and please the bees and butterflies.
Herbs and herb collections do well in pots. Do check to be certain that the plants in the groupings have similar light and water needs.
Obviously, grow what you like to eat. We grow lettuce, chard, zucchini, acorn squash, onions, bush beans, and radishes, rhubarb and selected herbs in the flower garden. And this year, for the hundredth time, I will try to grow carrots.
I remember Stu Steele, a fine gardener, stating many years ago that while a packet of bush bean seeds might cost around $2, the harvest saved many times that amount. Yes, gardens can save money; they also provide fresh food, great exercise, a source of pleasure and relaxation, and opportunities for continued learning and curiosity.
Garden bounties bring great pleasure — most gardeners share great harvests with friends and neighbors. We do that and include the chickens — they enjoy extra zucchini, lettuce and kale.
To state the obvious, know what you planted. Keep the plant tags, make a garden map and know what to expect. Get questions answered. Call the Extension hot line at 394-6814, stop at the Master Gardener booth at the Farmers Market later this spring, and also look for information on the web by searching for .edu sites.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.