CATHIE DRAINE: It's time to dig in and start that summer garden

Torpey also suggested that we make use of window box type planters for growing veggies. These are especially helpful because they can be easily moved to sun or shade. And they make perfect gardens for young children. Most of the leafy vegetables — spinach, lettuce, chard, small kales — will do well. And remember to add some flowers to lift your spirits and please the bees and butterflies.

Herbs and herb collections do well in pots. Do check to be certain that the plants in the groupings have similar light and water needs.

Obviously, grow what you like to eat. We grow lettuce, chard, zucchini, acorn squash, onions, bush beans, and radishes, rhubarb and selected herbs in the flower garden. And this year, for the hundredth time, I will try to grow carrots.

I remember Stu Steele, a fine gardener, stating many years ago that while a packet of bush bean seeds might cost around $2, the harvest saved many times that amount. Yes, gardens can save money; they also provide fresh food, great exercise, a source of pleasure and relaxation, and opportunities for continued learning and curiosity.

Garden bounties bring great pleasure — most gardeners share great harvests with friends and neighbors. We do that and include the chickens — they enjoy extra zucchini, lettuce and kale.

To state the obvious, know what you planted. Keep the plant tags, make a garden map and know what to expect. Get questions answered. Call the Extension hot line at 394-6814, stop at the Master Gardener booth at the Farmers Market later this spring, and also look for information on the web by searching for .edu sites.

Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.

