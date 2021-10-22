CATHIE DRAINE: It's time for gardeners to plant seeds for next year's plans

For every person who writes about gardens and gardeners, there are two times during the year when garden information and description becomes personal opinion. The first of these times is early spring before our gardens really wake up while the seed catalogs drive us mad. The second is now. The garden wants to go to sleep but sunny days drive those of us who have not yet put away our tools to put in bulbs and wish for just one more day of sunshine.

In each case, we writers tend to gather up scraps of information, of whimsey, of observation, opining about garden activities when, in reality, the garden year is finishing.

Driving up Catron from Highway 70 to highway 16A, I delighted in seeing clumps of my absolute favorite fall aster, the wild Heath aster, aster ericoides. This little aster blooms very late and when we have a long autumn, it can fill the pastures and roadways with what appears to be confections of white foam. It is, at its heart, a wild child. There are plant nurseries online that offer several varieties of it. I tried one of these domesticated varieties in our garden and sadly, it failed. So, I turned my pleasure to the pastures. The aster is low with woody roots and a spreading habit. It is hardy in our tough weather and tolerant of difficult soils. It is worth trying again.

The most recent edition of Yes! Magazine, (an independent publisher of solutions journalism) was named “The Dirt Edition.” Imagine my delight! Those of us who care for the health of the soil know that we can have interesting allies ... worms, bacteria and fungi. This article featured the work of the Tewa Women United in the Española Valley in New Mexico who are using fungi (mushrooms) and the process of mycoremediation to remove contamination in the soil from the soil of a community garden.

“Mycologist Peter McCoy explains that in a process called mycoremediation, mushrooms have the ability to remove chemicals from soil — and heavy metals from water — through their mycelium. They’re sort of nature’s greatest decomposers, disassemblers, by far better than and more powerful than bacteria, animals, and plants,” McCoy said. “They break all kinds of stuff down.”

Another article featured in the eponymous magazine is “How to Turn Dirt into Soil” by David Montgomery and his wife Anne Biklé. Their book, “The Hidden Half of Nature” describes their experience changing dirt to soil more fully. It is available at the Rapid City Public Library. What should be obvious to a caring gardener is their discussion and emphasis of the process and value of composting.

Margaret Roach is a garden writer and author who produces a weekly email column at awaytogarden@gmail.com. that includes interviews with other gardeners. Her most recent email (10-10-21) featured a wide-ranging discussion of composting with Associate Director Cary Oshins of the US Composting Council.

What I found both pleasing and remarkable was his polite dismissal of so many of the compositing ‘gimmicks’... rotating or spinning composting bins... the need to turn the material... that, to be both fair and accurate, discourage so many gardeners of small plots from pursuing the very simple act of compositing.

As the days cool and shorten, consider spending some time in the gardening section of the local library. Garden Gate magazine has an interesting YouTube channel as do most of the University Extension sites in states around us — there is much to learn.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.

