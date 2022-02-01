CATHIE DRAINE: It's time to sign up for Master Gardener event on March 5

For more than a decade, as thoughts turn from winter’s low temperatures and gray days to the awakening of our gardens and the promise of spring, area gardeners anticipate the Pennington County Master Gardeners’ day-long garden event, "Spring Fever!"

This features presentations from local and regional garden authorities as well as a Silent Auction of garden-themed items, used garden books to share (for a donation) and always fabulous door prizes. Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 5, at the Rushmore Room at the Best Western Ramkota. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and the program begins at 8:30.

The guest speakers this year are both from SDSU Extension. Dr. Kristine Lang, South Dakota State University Assistant Professor and Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist, will give two presentations, "Tough Perennials for Tough Conditions" and "Saving Seeds." Patrick Wagner is an Entomology Field Specialist for South Dakota State University based in Rapid City. His talk is titled "Stinging and Biting Arthropods of Western South Dakota."

Area Master Gardeners will host Table Talks to opine on Growing Fruit Trees (Joe Hillberry), Hydroponic Gardening (Lissa Marotz), Organic Weed, Pest and Diseases Control (Julie Dean-Pelikan), and Propagating Houseplants Demonstration (Bonnie Ruggieri).

In addition to the Table Talks, several local groups also have information tables where attendees can speak with representatives and pick up information during breaks between speakers.

These are the Rapid City Garden Club, Rapid City Solid Waste and Recycling, the Great Plains Botanic Garden, and the South Dakota Wildland Fire Division. There is also the Pennington County Ask a Master Gardener table with Master Gardeners to answer your garden questions.

Cheryl Moore-Gough, retired Montana Extension Horticulture Specialist, originally scheduled to speak, is unable to come.

The registration fee for this day-long event is $40 which includes lunch. Pick up registration forms after February 1 at the SDSU Rapid City Extension Office, (former Interstate Bank across from Menards), RC Hardware, Jolly Lane Greenhouse, The Plantsmyth, The Market at Tuscany Square, Canyon Lake Senior Center or Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City, or email mtrykoski@rap.midco.net to request a form.

Note that February 25 is the deadline for mail-in registration. Also, attendance is limited to 200 and the event has sold out in the past.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills native and lifelong gardener. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net.​

