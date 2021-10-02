CATHIE DRAINE: It's time to turn a new leaf as fall beckons

So, the first day of autumn has come and gone... which means more of the same confusing summer/fall. Heat. Cold. Add wind and occasional sprinkles. Tomatoes that were savaged by the heat are now tired of the battle and ready to call it quits. The vigor of the squash and chard and kale and lettuce and snapdragons and pansies keeps the garden still bright.
However, the gardener’s mind begins to wander. Pondering cleaning up the tool shed and washing pots are ideas easily ignored.
What can be done about this? Not much. So, I took the suggestion found in SDSU Pest Alert to Google "omni calculator” to calculate the number of leaves on a tree. I followed the simple directions and soon arrived at the possible number of 38,592 leaves on our lovely large linden tree. Explore all the uses of the horticulture calculator. It is simple and great fun.
Autumn is also when material is in abundance for the compost pile. Leaves are excellent. Water and mix the material as you build any compost pile. Leaves are sources of carbon so add freshly cut grass (not having been sprayed with herbicides) because that provides the nitrogen. Add the coffee grounds, eggshells and clean kitchen waste (no meats, oil or dairy). If the pile is accessible during the winter continue to add the material from the kitchen. By spring the pile will have shrunk by half or more. Both the landfill and your garden will be pleased.
Last year I was very excited about planting a cover crop to nourish and protect the soil. I planted but too late. It was not a success. This year I am reactivating my first fall cover plan. It is pine needle mulch mixed with straw from a bale that aspired to be a Halloween decoration. Also, in the interest of creating nourishing garden clutter, as I cut the plants back, their foliage remains on the soil, as it would if broken and crushed by snow, naturally.
The reason I do this is neither sloth nor lack of interest. I am very influenced by the thinking and research done by Janine Benyus, who is best known for her work in natural resource management and the new area of biomimicry. In her remarkable TED talk, she asked the question, “What would Nature do?”
Nature would suggest that we keep the soil covered — compost. That is simple. Let the soil sleep — avoid fall tilling. Don’t disturb or destroy the organisms and small creatures that build and maintain the structure of the soil. And, while you may have to explain your behavior to curious neighbors, by all means continue to water the trees, shrubs and the garden until it is time to bring in the hoses and turn off the watering systems.
Enjoy the changing weather, count the leaves on your trees, create clutter in the garden, build and feed the compost pile and have a little chat with Nature.
Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.