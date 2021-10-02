CATHIE DRAINE: It's time to turn a new leaf as fall beckons

Last year I was very excited about planting a cover crop to nourish and protect the soil. I planted but too late. It was not a success. This year I am reactivating my first fall cover plan. It is pine needle mulch mixed with straw from a bale that aspired to be a Halloween decoration. Also, in the interest of creating nourishing garden clutter, as I cut the plants back, their foliage remains on the soil, as it would if broken and crushed by snow, naturally.

The reason I do this is neither sloth nor lack of interest. I am very influenced by the thinking and research done by Janine Benyus, who is best known for her work in natural resource management and the new area of biomimicry. In her remarkable TED talk, she asked the question, “What would Nature do?”

Nature would suggest that we keep the soil covered — compost. That is simple. Let the soil sleep — avoid fall tilling. Don’t disturb or destroy the organisms and small creatures that build and maintain the structure of the soil. And, while you may have to explain your behavior to curious neighbors, by all means continue to water the trees, shrubs and the garden until it is time to bring in the hoses and turn off the watering systems.

Enjoy the changing weather, count the leaves on your trees, create clutter in the garden, build and feed the compost pile and have a little chat with Nature.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0