Aside from the hail, never expected and always an unhappy surprise, June is rolling out truly lovely days for us and gardens are busy showing off their spring finery.

And now the maintenance begins and we review the spring garden care reminders. Now is the time to begin removing the suckers from the bases of fruit trees and continue that all summer.

For the past several years I have enjoyed watching the television programs from the (British) Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea flower show, available on Amazon Prime. Over the years I have noticed a growing emphasis on wise water use in the garden with rain barrels, many made from recycled containers, and more recently a push for attracting wildlife (bees and birds, not deer) into the garden, and continuing reminders to compost and use mulch. In the last two years some of the designers are promoting the wise use of weeds. This surely is a hard sell for many persons, but consider this: many of the weeds we love to hate have fine long roots that aerate the soil, allow for the transmission of water into the soil, as well as providing food for a number of the early spring insects.

Over the years, I have worked out a truce to more or less partner with the weeds in our garden. We usually have dandelion, sowthistle, field bindweed (creeping jenny) and black medic. The dandelion and black medic have reasonably long taproots that are easy to remove with a good weeding tool, or use a tool like a circle hoe or a stirrup or scuffle hoe to remove the top growth which will decompose on the soil and leave the root which will continue to aerate and feed the soil. It usually doesn't take much time or work to pop the top growth from those weeds. I am certain it frustrates the weeds as much as it delights me.

When I see the bindweed stem, I simply pull it and leave it to decompose. I know where the bindweed grows and it is also easy to keep under control without deadly chemicals. Sowthistle is devious because when it is pulled, it simply breaks. I control that with the circle hoe.

The Chelsea flower show also reminds us that now is the time to begin the "Chelsea Chop" known less colorfully as deadheading and pinching back. I like to grow a particularly beautiful snapdragon, 'Madame Butterfly'. It is tall and to encourage it to 'stool out' or produce more growth (stems and flowers) from the base of the plant, when I cut the first blooming stem, I will reduce the length of the remaining stalk to about six inches. That is 'pinching back' in the extreme and it will produce a lovely plant with bountiful blooming stems.

Plants that can be deadheaded (removing the spent bloom) or have the bloom stalk cut back or 'Chelsea chopped' are hardy geraniums, coreopsis, petunias, marigolds, snapdragons, begonias, campanula, yarrow and others. When doing this, always pinch or cut just above a leaf node.

As we all putter in our gardens, it is worth pondering the lyrical words of Robin Wall Kimmerer, the author of "Braiding Sweetgrass" who wrote, "I choose joy over despair, Not because I have my head in the sand, but because joy is what the earth gives me daily and I must return that gift."