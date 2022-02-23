CATHIE DRAINE: Know your soil temperature before planting garden's seeds

Listen carefully and you will hear experienced gardeners saying, “Don’t rush the season.” However, experience, education and good sense fly away when we are seduced by summer-sunny days in February which makes it easy to think that now, NOW is the time to get those seeds started! Simply holding a packet of seeds in one’s hand becomes a sublime experience.

We can corral this enthusiasm by reading some of the truly excellent seed sites on the web which, taken together, provide tested science and advice on what the over-enthusiastic gardener needs to know to get seedlings started and/or seeds planted. Typical of those is this from Oregon State University: https://tinyurl.com/1jw297zt.

First, we find it very easy to confuse air temperature with soil temperature. How many times have you heard, “These warming days are saying it is time to get seeds started”. Don’t do it. Yet. The average last frost day for our area is, roughly, May 21. But, remember the heavy snow on May 21 a couple of years ago?

Every gardener has the basic garden tool kit – spade, weeder, cultivator, clippers and gloves. However, the most important tool to use in the spring is a soil thermometer. Serious composters who have the luxury of large, hot compost piles need and use the 18” soil/compost thermometer. These are available at our locally owned garden centers. For ordinary temperature-taking of the soil, consider a small, six inch "good cook" kitchen thermometer, available in the kitchen section of any hardware store. It has a metal probe, a dial that measures from 0˚F to 220˚F and is easy to read. It has a case with a pocket clip. It is inexpensive, accurate, and can be washed off to see kitchen duty in the winter.

Obviously, the temperature of the soil varies with the hour of the day, sun time on the soil as well as the moisture content of the soil. To get familiar with the highs and lows of your garden’s soil temperatures, take its temperature at a depth pf 2.5” at the same time, in the same place every day and keep a record. The soil will be coldest just after dawn (or around 10:00 a.m.) and warmest mid-afternoon, about 3:00 p.m. The average of those two readings is your soil temperature on that day.

Planting too soon can cause the seeds to rot or the seedlings to simply sit there and pout. I will wait until our soil temperature is between 50 and 55 for a week. Because I don’t start seeds early (I really tried and was only successful growing fungus gnats), I plant the seeds as well as any started plants between the last week of May and the end of the first week in June. My experience is that seeds as well as seedlings and started plants grow quickly in the warm soil and after a week or so there is no difference in size and vigor between them and the early started seedlings.

There are some seeds that can be sown into cool soil. Generally speaking, peas will germinate and grow in 40˚F. Lettuce, spinach and radishes will germinate and grow in temperatures of 45˚F.

Warm season crops such as tomatoes, sweet corn and beans prefer at least 55˚F for germination (or transplanting), but others such as peppers, cucumbers, melons and sweet potatoes are fussy and need even warmer soil, about 60˚F.

Now is the time to gather the seed packets, make a schedule for planting if you start plants early, make a planting map for the garden, clean out pots, rub mineral oil into the wooden handles of your tools, sharpen tools and remember that we still have two or three winterish months before we mount the garden treadmill and give ourselves to the pleasures of the garden.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills native and lifelong gardener. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net.​

