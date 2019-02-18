First, a confession: I usually ignore books on landscaping because (I have convinced myself) they advocate spending vast sums of money for décor, plants and a “look” that will take too much money and turn me into a slave for a magazine cover garden.
Happily, I have been proven wrong by Susan Morrison’s wonderful new book, “The Less is More Garden,” published by Timber Press.
While garden areas are getting smaller, our need to entertain, relax and enjoy our gardens is growing. She defines her design philosophy simply: “less space, more enjoyment; less effort, more beauty; and less gardening-by-the-numbers, more YOU.”
The Lifestyle Garden chapter discusses the most important question for gardeners: how will the space be used and maintained? For example, is our pleasure in summer grilling enough to warrant the installation of an outdoor kitchen? Is there a yard/garden compromise that could accommodate the entire family -- the flower lover, the vegetable grower, the dog and the kids?
Morrison is a vigorous advocate for utilizing native plants appropriate to the area. Plant lists, scattered throughout the book are helpful and encourage creative thinking when the reader takes the purpose or shape or bloom time of a plant that may not thrive here and asks: what native plant can I substitute for the same effect? For example, planting a screen of ornamental bamboo in western South Dakota might be a bit tricky; however, taking the idea of a screen of plants and installing instead some of our magnificent tall grasses would be …well, divine.
The book contains design templates for modest (less than 2,500 feet) garden designs. These are always helpful because one can find an idea that can be applied or modified and used for the family garden. Morrison stresses that there are three keys to successful yard design: scale, circulation or movement through the garden and comfort/safety. Acknowledgment of scale and proportion would suggest that a tiny yard is probably not the best place for the windmill that was purchased on a whim at an auction. Next, one must plan for easy movement through the garden. That means paths wide enough to accommodate the wheelbarrow and paths that frame soothing views or lead to comfortable chairs. Comfort in the garden suggests relief from the sun. A tree, a pergola, an umbrella can offer shade. A smooth path made wide enough for a child’s tricycle or wagon could also accommodate a wheelchair.
Sense of place is a phrase that means, “here is where my heart is.” We know that gardens made with the gardener’s heart and hands have an individual feel to them. They reflect not only the gardener’s skill but also those choices that make the garden an extension of the gardener’ memories, aspirations, or curiosity. This might be a planting of favorite flowers from childhood. Or perhaps it is a shady corner with a birdbath and bird feeders nearby. Or a scarecrow made by grandchildren caring for a row of sunflowers. Morrison states clearly that small gardens can contain pleasing, family-fashioned pleasures.