CATHIE DRAINE: Leaves lay the groundwork for the future

Focusing precisely on the ecology of each garden, he states, “…all the leaves that fall on your property should stay there, because that is part of the cycle. They’re going to return the nutrients that were taken up by the trees’ roots and used all summer long, they’re going to return them to the soil, so the tree gets to use them again.” He continues, “…during the summer, some of those leaves break down and return those nutrients…there are actually more species of organisms that live in the soil than live above it. It’s a vibrant ecosystem…leaf litter is the perfect protection for our soil community, which then encourages our plants, our root growth and mycorrhizal interactions. It also encourages carbon sequestration, which is an extremely valuable ecosystem service these days.”

Plants that have pithy stems (hollyhocks, goldenrod, sunflowers and all members of that family) provide perfect over-wintering sites for numerous insects that are, ecologically, part of our gardens. Tallamy states, “Most of those creatures...are native bees. We have 4,000 species of native bees, 70% of them nest in the ground, but 30% nest in what you call pithy stems or woody stems that are easily excavated…And the last generation of those bees is what spends the winter.” If the pithy branches are pruned out and discarded, “…you’ve probably killed that lineage of bees.”