CATHIE DRAINE: Leaves lay the groundwork for the future

Doug Tallamy is a University of Delaware professor, author and speaker. He is probably best known as an advocate for gardening in a manner that is in harmony broadly with the rhythm and cycles of nature and specifically with the ecologies we work with in our own yards and gardens. The definition of “ecology” is the branch of biology that deals with the relations of organisms to one another and to their physical surroundings.
The most recent column of Margaret Roach (awaytogarden@gmail.com) featured an interview with Tallamy on the topic of sane and ecologically smart fall garden cleanup. I have never felt there was an advantage to ruthless cleaning of the garden that would leave it uncovered and inert through the winter. I have often oversimplified by describing mulch as the garden’s pajamas and stressing that the garden (microorganisms) would consume its jammies of mulch over the winter. That’s mostly accurate but hardly scientific.
We always add leaves to the compost pile and use leaves in the garden as part of the mulch. Tallamy, however, discusses new understandings of the value of leaves in the fall garden. Commenting on the value of caterpillars to the food web, Tallamy states that they “are the major group of animals that are transferring energy (as food) to birds and other animals.” He continues, “So when we rake up those leaves (which can contain caterpillar cocoons and/or pupa) and burn them or put them out for the trash…we’re throwing away all the life we (the garden) just created, or a lot of it anyway.”
Focusing precisely on the ecology of each garden, he states, “…all the leaves that fall on your property should stay there, because that is part of the cycle. They’re going to return the nutrients that were taken up by the trees’ roots and used all summer long, they’re going to return them to the soil, so the tree gets to use them again.” He continues, “…during the summer, some of those leaves break down and return those nutrients…there are actually more species of organisms that live in the soil than live above it. It’s a vibrant ecosystem…leaf litter is the perfect protection for our soil community, which then encourages our plants, our root growth and mycorrhizal interactions. It also encourages carbon sequestration, which is an extremely valuable ecosystem service these days.”
Plants that have pithy stems (hollyhocks, goldenrod, sunflowers and all members of that family) provide perfect over-wintering sites for numerous insects that are, ecologically, part of our gardens. Tallamy states, “Most of those creatures...are native bees. We have 4,000 species of native bees, 70% of them nest in the ground, but 30% nest in what you call pithy stems or woody stems that are easily excavated…And the last generation of those bees is what spends the winter.” If the pithy branches are pruned out and discarded, “…you’ve probably killed that lineage of bees.”
I am convinced. The work in the fall garden is more like tidying just a bit but really setting the table for all the life forms in the garden over the winter. While we don’t have a brush pile (yet) we do provide several small insect hotels and small deadfall branches for the insects that excavate holes to winter over. We know we have an abundance of leafcutter bees and we know they overwinter in the garden. While we have not yet found them, the Xercxes Society suggests they overwinter in abandoned wood-boring beetle burrows.
To read more of Dr. Tallamy’s work, check out “Bringing Nature Home” and “Nature’s Best Hope.” Both are in print and available at libraries and from online sources.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!