CATHIE DRAINE: Lilies have a long and colorful history

Easter opens the door to Spring. Garden fever is high and surely the most welcoming plant at this time is the Easter lily, lilium longiflorum. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could plant that in the garden?
We can. After the lily has bloomed out, remove the dead flowers, put the plant in a sunny window and continue to water it every week or 10 days. When the stem has died back naturally and the garden soil has warmed to at least 50 degrees, select a spot with good loamy soil and full sun.
The stem will continue to die back (you may want to mark the spot) but it should come back a bit in late summer, or if not, next year. It should bloom mid-summer with the other lilies. Our common Easter lily is endemic to Taiwan.
Its use at Easter has been an American tradition for almost a century. Louis Houghton, a soldier returning to the southern coast of Oregon in 1919 after World War I brought a suitcase filled with hybrid lily bulbs which he gave to family and friends to plant. The plants thrived and by 1945 1,200 West Coast growers were producing bulbs for the commercial market. Now over 12 million bulbs are shipped to growers in America and Canada.
Lilies, in all their varieties, are generally a joy in the garden. The tiger lily, lilium lancifolium, is an easy-to-grow familiar and hardy variety. It is native to China, Japan, Korea and the Russian Far East. The Asiatic lilies, native to eastern Asia, also grow well here. They have no fragrance. The tallest of the lilies is the Oriental, lilium auratum. It is native to Japan and is fragrant.
History is replete with all the various uses of lilies. They are symbols in various religions of love and purity and for western Christians are symbols of the Virgin Mary and the resurrection of Christ.
Consistent with its prominent place in most cultures, the lily bulb is used both in Chinese medicine and as a food. The dried daylily, genus Hemerocallis, is a special feature of Chinese cuisine. According to one source, the daylily flowers are rich in vitamins A and B and it is regarded as a source of high protein, non-fattening food.
One episode in the search for lilies in China has become part of floral history.
E.O. Wilson was a plant hunter for Veitch, a famous English nursery. In 1903 he was dispatched to China to look for the handkerchief tree and found the magnificent Regal lily by accident, literally. As he and his team were leaving the precipitous Min valley in western Szchuan, China with their lily bulbs, they were caught in a landslide. The rest of the tale is told by Anna Pavord in her glorious book, Bulb. White “was caught in a landslide and broke his leg. He lay immobilized on the mountain track as each of the mules in the 40-strong mule train carefully stepped over him, spreadeagled on the path. When the mules were out of the way, Wilson’s porters used the legs of his camera tripod to make rough splints and carried him all the way to a medical mission.”
By 1904 three thousand bulbs reached the Veitch nursery and by 1905 the lilies were blooming in English gardens. A fuller telling of Wilson’s finding the lily can be found at Davesgarden.com.
The Regal lily is tall, highly fragrant and will do well here in a sunny spot with good loamy soil. It is a tall plant and probably would need to be staked because of our wind and the plant’s many blooms.
Lilies have much to offer the gardener. They are generally hardy, often fragrant and always beautiful.
