CATHIE DRAINE: Lilies have a long and colorful history

Easter opens the door to Spring. Garden fever is high and surely the most welcoming plant at this time is the Easter lily, lilium longiflorum. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could plant that in the garden?

We can. After the lily has bloomed out, remove the dead flowers, put the plant in a sunny window and continue to water it every week or 10 days. When the stem has died back naturally and the garden soil has warmed to at least 50 degrees, select a spot with good loamy soil and full sun.

The stem will continue to die back (you may want to mark the spot) but it should come back a bit in late summer, or if not, next year. It should bloom mid-summer with the other lilies. Our common Easter lily is endemic to Taiwan.

Its use at Easter has been an American tradition for almost a century. Louis Houghton, a soldier returning to the southern coast of Oregon in 1919 after World War I brought a suitcase filled with hybrid lily bulbs which he gave to family and friends to plant. The plants thrived and by 1945 1,200 West Coast growers were producing bulbs for the commercial market. Now over 12 million bulbs are shipped to growers in America and Canada.