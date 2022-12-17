CATHIE DRAINE: Look to the future during holidays

The winter holidays present a unique challenge to the garden writer. What will we write about: poinsettias, Christmas cactus or amaryllis? Don’t get me wrong, I love all of these traditional plants and have examples of each. The web, however, is filled with information about the care and appreciation of these, so my mind wandered afield… and into concerning areas.

I am reading “Regenesis, Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet” by British author George Monbiot.

He is a political and environmental activist with strong opinions and troublesome sharp comments. Earlier in his career, while he was working internationally as an investigative journalist, his activities led to his being made persona non grata in seven countries in addition to being sentenced to life in prison in absentia in Indonesia.

In my opinion, the book title which promises rebirth, presumably of the soil, farming and livestock production, falls way short in favor of heavily researched and footnoted but dark comments about the state of food production, distribution and the general welfare of the planet. I am almost done with the book and have found pages of grim statistics and situations but very little to encourage or inspire me. This is a concern.

Further, an article in the English newspaper, "Guardian," reporting on the activities of Cop15 (the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity) in Montreal, Canada, highlights the comments of Inger Anderson, the UN Environment Chief.

She said, “We are at war with nature” and must “make peace with nature. Because nature is what sustains everything on Earth… the science is unequivocal.”

She also emphasized that the final agreement of the group must address the five horsemen of the biodiversity apocalypse: land-use change; “overexploitation; pollution; the climate crisis; and the spread of invasive species,” adding that “…we need to change the actions that we need to do as human beings: we need to eat and live in ways that are nature positive.” This is emphatically and urgently concerning.

The bad news is all over the place. In 2020, "National Geographic" featured an alarming article on the disappearance of insects. The headline on the cover read, “You’ll miss them when they’re gone." I feel they should have said something like "When the insects are gone, so are we.”

For example, 61% of the beetle family is vanishing. These creatures are decomposers, food for birds and pollinators. We need them. Crops can’t reproduce; they need pollinators and we cannot always choose which creature that will be.

We need to learn about them, recognize them and protect or learn to accommodate them. The grasshopper and cricket families are disappearing by 85%. Not a single one of us likes to see the damage done by grasshoppers and their kin, but they also are food for birds and other creatures. The depressing list goes on and on.

Inger Anderson’s comment is absolutely correct; "We ARE at war with nature." This has to stop. We simply must learn new ways to see our world, our gardens. We can no longer see them as killing fields, where only selected plants live as though the rest of nature did not count.

The good news is that both awareness is growing and information is becoming more accessible. Our challenge is change (which is difficult for some) and to educate ourselves to be informed before we destroy.

I take hope and inspiration in the following quote from Leo Buscaglia (1924-1998), American teacher, writer and motivational speaker. He spoke eight words that should inspire and guide us: “Change is the end result of true learning."

We must change. But first we must learn. Our world depends on it.