With evening temperatures somewhere in the high 40s and mid-50s, planting season is truly upon us. I am disinclined to push the season and usually set out started plants at the very end of May and early June. Personally, I welcome this part of the garden season because the dog, the cat and I enjoy a stroll through the garden in the morning twilight before the sun rises. To be clear, I don’t leap from my bed at 5 a.m. reciting romantic poetry; the summer alarm clock is a robin that chooses a cherry tree near the house from which to warble like the true thrush he is. The song is lovely, and I am long past being irritated at waking so early.
Several spring events are eagerly anticipated by Rapid City gardeners. The first is the Almost Free Rapid City Plant Share happening Saturday, May 25, at the Club for Boys, 329 N. Third St. beginning at 8 a.m.
This is a grand opportunity to donate extra plants (potted and labeled) from your garden or get new and different plants. There are always free refreshments and door prizes and the ever-popular “free table.” Here you will find garden tools, décor, pots, magazines, and sometimes furniture that can be taken … for free beginning at 9 a.m.
The Plant Share works because it is a true sharing event. Everyone who comes should bring something to share. There is more information about this on BlackHillsGarden.com and the Pennington County Master Gardener Facebook page.
On Sunday, June 23, the Pennington County Master Gardeners are sponsoring the 23rd annual Garden Walk from 12:30-4 p.m. Four gardens will be open to the public for viewing. Two of the gardens are on or near West Boulevard. Two are at the top of a hill in west Rapid City. There will be more information about parking soon. Check on BlackHillsGarden.com and the Pennington County Master Gardener Facebook page.
The Garden Walk is a fun time because as most Rapid City gardeners know there are many challenges to establishing and maintaining gardens here. Wind, deer, soil, site and more are more or less continuing challenges. The gardens on view this June illustrate plantings that provide little interest for deer, plantings that can take the wind, illustrate the beauty and value of planted containers and baskets and illustrate the eye appeal and benefits (to the soil) of varied, densely planted material. In addition, at one of the gardens, Master Gardeners Lisa Marotz will have an assortment of adaptive tools for gardeners.
Curious? Learn about tools that can make gardening easier. In another garden, Master Gardener Cheryl Jarding will have an assortment of materials and ideas for encouraging people to become gardeners.
Light refreshments will be available in the Master Gardener herb garden at Sioux Park beginning at 4 p.m. There will also be drawings for some door prizes. Tickets for the Garden Walk at $5 and available at the Plant Share and at Hardware Hank garden center on May 25, at The Market, Someone’s in the Kitchen and Black Hills Bagels as well as at any of the featured homes the day of the event.
If waking at dawn to greet the morning in the garden is not your thing, plan to be at the Plant Share and the Garden Walk. The robins would understand.