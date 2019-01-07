Sunny, shirt-weather days in January drive me absolutely nuts. I am desperate to get outside. I want to run my fingers along the branches of our little Mt. Royal plum trees to feel the swelling buds. I search for confirmation of life in the garden.
My cure for mid-winter garden frustration is to read. I was searching for some bit of reassurance, scientific or philosophical, that life was still present in the garden. I found that on the web in the Dec. 30 edition of Brain Pickings, a weekly digest by Maria Popova, a noted contemporary writer and literary and cultural critic.
Her essays, combining the works of numerous writers, artists, scientists and thinkers are like being in a rapid idea-connecting conversations. The essays are stimulating, informative and inspiring. Her Brain Pickings weekly digest for Dec. 30 addressed my plaintive whine, “Isn’t anything growing in the garden?”
The essay focused on the interconnectedness of life and included a statement by the evolutionary biologist Lynn Margulis (1938-2011). Margulis had been married to Carl Sagan, who famously assured mankind that we are star stuff. Margulis is known as a proponent of the Gaia theory, which proposes that living organisms interact with their inorganic surroundings on Earth to form a synergistic (the interaction of two or more agents to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of their separate effects)and self-regulating, complex system that helps to maintain and perpetuate the conditions for life on the planet.
Margulis reflected: “The past is all around us… It doesn’t matter whether you compare kangaroos, bacteria, humans, or salamanders; we all have incredible chemical similarities…. [The pioneering Russian geochemist Vladimir] Vernadsky showed us that organisms are not only connected through time but also through space. The carbon dioxide we exhale as a waste product becomes the life-giving force for a plant; in turn, the oxygen waste of a plant gives us life. This exchange of gas is what the word spirit means. Spirituality is essentially the act of breathing. But the connection doesn’t stop at the exchange of gases in the atmosphere. We are also physically connected, and you can see evidence of this everywhere you look. Think of the protists (microscopic, single-celled creatures) that live in the hind-gut of the termite, or the fungi that live in the rootstock of trees and plants. The birds that flitter from tree to tree transport fungi spores throughout the environment. Their droppings host a community of insects and microorganisms. When rain falls on the droppings, spores are splashed back up on the tree, creating pockets for life to begin to grow again. This interdependence is an inexorable fact of life.”
I truly needed to ramble with thinkers greater than I to put intellectual meat on the bones of my absolute belief that life is connected, that every act has a consequence, that all life – including my truly beloved soil microbes – is important – is part of the wondrous whole.
So my lament was answered. Yes, there is life in the garden… more magnificent than I can fully comprehend.