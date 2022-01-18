CATHIE DRAINE: Master gardeners' classes starting this month

Gardeners are sorely tempted by the arrival of seed and plant catalogs that can only be described as seductive. When faced with intemperate days and yo-yoing temperatures, what is a gardener to do?

Fortunately, many of the pre-planting talks and classes that were very popular b.p, (before pandemic) are scheduled again for this spring.

The Hill City Evergreen Garden Club offers garden presentations the first four (wintry) months of the year. These presentations are held on the 4th Wednesday of the month at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room at the Super Eight motel in Hill City. The first presentation, January 26, is “Winter Sowing” presented by Master Gardener Hilde Manuel. If you have never done this method of starting seeds, it is a fun and easy way to start some of the early crops as well as perennial flowers.

The second presentation, February 23, will be Master Gardener Mary Deibert discussing “Gardening in a Changing Climate.” On March 23, I will be talking about growing hardy outdoor succulents. Master Gardener Jean Grode will finish the series of presentations on April 27 with her discussion growing and using herbs.

Attending these presentations is a great excuse for an out-of-house experience, a pleasant drive and perhaps a delicious lunch.

These talks are free and open to the public. Guests are invited to stay and enjoy refreshments.

Another of the much-anticipated gardening events, b.p., is the series of classes also taught by the Master Gardeners in Rapid City. Gardening in the Black Hills is a series of twelve talks offered as two presentations an evening on consecutive Tuesday evenings beginning on March 1, March 8, March 15, March 22, March 29 and April 5. The presentations will begin at 6:30 and will end at 9:00. Among the subjects to be discussed are soils and compost, seed starting, insects, square foot gardening, dealing with deer and more.

Each presentation will have multiple handouts. There is a refreshment break between each talk.

These classes require advance registration before the deadline of February 21 and the classes are limited to forty persons. To join, mail a check for $35 which covers all the presentations, printed material and treats over the six weeks, payable to The Pennington County Master Gardeners. Include your name, address, phone number and email. Mail your check and the required personal contact information to Gardening in the Black Hills, SDSU Rapid City Regional Extension Center, PO Box 813, Rapid City, South Dakota 57709.

The classes will be held at the SDSU Rapid City Regional Extension Center, 711 N. Creek Dr. (lower level of former First Interstate Bank and across from Menards), Rapid City, SD.

Questions? For more information call Mel Glover (605-348-7678) or Janet Smith (605-484-5772)

Start saving now

This is the time to start recycling and saving almost everything that can be used for starting seeds. Save the clear plastic boxes from the grocery store that contain salad and other fresh salad ingredients. Put several holes in the bottom for drainage and a few holes in the top for air circulation (a heated nail works well for this). The same process works very well for the rotisserie chicken containers. Berry boxes are also very effective seed starting containers.

Clean and reuse transparent spray bottles. These are good for watering seedlings as well as applying small amounts of herbicide or insecticide.

Egg cartons and egg shells are often suggested as good containers for seed starting. I can’t recommend this because they do not provide ample soil for the seedlings. A better use for the paper pulp egg cartons is to rip them into pieces, soak them well in a bucket of water and add them to the compost pile. Wash, let dry and crush finely the eggshells and scatter around the bases of any of your perennials or simply mix them into the potting mix.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.

