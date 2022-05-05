CATHIE DRAINE: Mother Earth deserves a day, too

Virtually all the media — television, newspapers, magazines — the last several weeks has focused on Earth Day, the state of our planet, the attitudes and activities generated by discussion about earth and Earth Day. And most of it has been dire and, frankly, with cause.

The drought in the west and southwest is also a major threat here in the upper Midwest. Fires are destroying countless acres of fields, forests and homes.

World-wide the condition is also ghastly; methane seeps and large craters appearing in Russia and other places tells us the permafrost is thawing. The Arctic is becoming inhospitable to many of the animals that live there as well as the people who depend on nature for their food. In the Antarctic large chunks of the ice are melting into the warming and rising sea and glaciers around the world are disappearing.

Pair this climate condition crisis with the sugary thoughts we all have about Mother’s Day, celebrated on May 8 this year. We laud mothers for their devotion, their nurturing, their care and protection of their children and, in large part, for the warm, loving, safe and fostering environment mothers generally create.

But wait! There are countless cultures that celebrate our planet, Earth, as the nurturing mother of us all. Without the abilities of Earth’s fecund soil, the water, and the sun to produce a nurturing environment for us, life would be different, if there were life at all. What our modern cultures are missing is this sense of reverence to and for the Earth.

This situation is not hard to illustrate; garbage along the roads, caught in trees and tangled in fences; polluted rivers; hellish fires often caused by lack of care or a sense of stewardship as we use our fields and forests to camp, hike, hunt – any form of recreation. As old growth forests, which contain the greatest amount of trapped carbon, are burned, that adds to the growing climate disaster.

I have been interested to note that wherever good news about the planet occurs, it is almost always in the context of community action. Jacques Cousteau (1901-1997) was an explorer, conservationist, scientist, filmmaker and the inventor of the Aqua Lung. With his education, passion, skill and enthusiasm, he developed a community of people who cared about marine conservation. He created a community of concern and educated change.

Vice President Al Gore used his position in American politics to focus on global warming, developing not only his documentary, An Inconvenient Truth, and a book of the same name. The film won an Academy Award; Gore shared a Nobel Prize with the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change). He created a wide community of both awareness and action.

At age 15, Swedish school girl and climate activist Greta Thunberg parlayed her family’s personal decision to reduce their carbon footprint into a world-wide community of persons stirred to climate action. Yes, she also received massive publicity and speaking opportunities as well as public notice and acclaim – speaking before the UN, energizing people everywhere to repeat her questioning phrase about the climate aimed at the UN, “How dare you?” She developed a world-wide community of caring and action.

All of which raises the question: What does one concerned person do to acknowledge the fact that our presence on Earth is supported by and limited by the activity of our planet, our ‘mother'? Library shelves are filled with books that teach how to save water, compost, practice conservation, understand the beneficial roles of our birds, insects, wildlife and establish simple protocols that will make our gardens and landscapes into healthy, nurturing settings for us, and in this area, for the wildlife.

Learn how to use correctly and also how to reduce the use of various garden poisons. When studying a puzzling situation in the garden, ask yourself the question, “What would Nature do?” made famous by Janine Benyus, author of several books on biomimicry and developer of the Biomimicry Guild and The Biomimicry Institute.” According to Wikipedia, the mission of Benyus’ community of thinkers and activists is to naturalize biomimicry in the culture by promoting the transfer of ideas, designs, and strategies from biology to sustainable human systems design.

We do some of this. Compost is nature’s rotting and return of nutrients to the soil. Studying natural meadows can inform our landscape plans. Installing plants that Monarch butterflies need has helped stabilize their numbers. Studying the structure of a grove of trees provides the reality that trees prefer to have a layer of leaves and other organic material around them rather than rocks or plastic borders.

Olla pots, simple to make and install in the garden utilize the fundamental principle of soil-moisture tension where water moves from areas of high concentration to low.

Since the earliest hunter left a bit of his animal kill to thank Mother Earth for his bounty, we have lived as beneficiaries of the truly wonderful abilities of our planet. Perhaps this Mother’s Day we can acknowledge and thank both our mothers.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills native. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net

