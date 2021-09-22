CATHIE DRAINE: Mount Royal plum trees a sweet treat

The trees are available at locally owned greenhouses and can be planted in either the fall or spring. We were very satisfied with the strategy we used when we planted ours. We dug the holes for the trees in the fall which gave us a good sense of the kind of soil they would be planted in. It was also an opportunity to amend the soil a bit. Then, we returned the soil to the hole to recover from the disturbance of the soil and to settle over the winter. In the spring, removing that prepared soil was easy and the little trees slipped into soil that was well prepared. We watered well and regularly and were delighted to see the trees grow vigorously.