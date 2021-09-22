CATHIE DRAINE: Mount Royal plum trees a sweet treat

For many gardeners, this very strange summer has brought much frustration and limited joy. And surprises! We have two six-year-old Mount Royal plum trees that we planted as four-foot-tall whips in our new garden when we moved to Whispering Pines in 2016. We had had a long relationship with the delight of Mount Royal plums prior to our move and felt they were essential to have in our new garden.
Their third year in the garden they bloomed beautifully and set much fruit. Then there was a killing rain with wind and hail, the sort of weather that never makes it into the descriptions of the beautiful Black Hills. We harvested only our dreams.
But this year! Cha-ching! The trees are loaded with glorious fruit that we are enjoying and have shared with a few wild birds and the chickens. Mount Royal is so well adapted to this area, such a perfect size (roughly 12’ by 10’), so beautiful in bloom and such a treasure of mouth-watering fruit I felt surely it was a popular choice of area gardeners. In a quick query amongst friends, I found only two who also grew Mount Royal plums.
The history of the fruit is as charming as fruit itself. A common narrative is that the plum, a European heirloom, was either brought as a small tree or as the seed from Europe (probably France) to Canada where it thrived. Its name, Mount Royal, is an English-ized version of Montreal.
The fruit itself is about the size of an egg with a dark blue skin and sweet yellow flesh. It is used, according to one of the nurseries, in canning, jam, plum pies and cakes as well as the ecstasy of eating them fresh from the tree.
The trees are available at locally owned greenhouses and can be planted in either the fall or spring. We were very satisfied with the strategy we used when we planted ours. We dug the holes for the trees in the fall which gave us a good sense of the kind of soil they would be planted in. It was also an opportunity to amend the soil a bit. Then, we returned the soil to the hole to recover from the disturbance of the soil and to settle over the winter. In the spring, removing that prepared soil was easy and the little trees slipped into soil that was well prepared. We watered well and regularly and were delighted to see the trees grow vigorously.
The Mount Royal plum is cold hardy and well adapted to our area, up to elevations of 7,000 feet. Some stone fruit (refers to the pit of the fruit) trees, like peaches and apricots and cherries, are hosts for the dreaded black knot fungal disease which we often see in area chokecherry trees. The Mount Royal is considered resistant to black knot. Another sterling advantage is that the Mount Royal plum trees are self-pollinating reducing the need the need for a second, pollinator tree. Of course, the trees are so pleasing in shape, flower and fruit, a second tree seems reasonable.
Growing landscape trees in the Black Hills is a genuine challenge for many. Growing fruit trees can also be a frustration. The Mount Royal European heirloom blue plum is my choice for the near perfect fruit tree for our area.
Cathie Draine is a Black Hills native and lifelong gardener. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net.