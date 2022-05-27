CATHIE DRAINE: Myths on summer gardening

Let’s hope that cold temperatures and winds are finally behind us and we can begin the much-anticipated summer garden routine. Let’s review some of the perennial garden myths.

First myth — the rising day temperatures are the best guide to planting.

Actually, the crucial temperatures are the night temperatures as well as the temperature of your soil. When the nighttime air temperatures are in the 50s for at least a week, the soil is warm enough for most things. Tomatoes and peppers and several others need a warmer temperature and should do well in soil that is in the 60s. To check soil planting temperatures for your garden, perform an internet search on ‘soil temperatures for planting vegetables.’

To take the temperature of the soil use a small kitchen thermometer, available at any hardware store, and measure the projected planting space at a depth of four inches at 9 a.m. (the coolest) and in the late afternoon (the warmest) and average the two temperatures.

There is also a quaint myth that the best way to determine the soil temperature is to drop your pants and place your bare bum on the soil. This is probably not your best choice in the city.

Second myth — pine needles in the garden as mulch is bad.

There is a widely held belief that having pine needles in the garden as mulch is a bad thing because the pine needles will tend to acidify the soil. This is false. According to Oregon State University Extension, “While true that healthy pine needles on the tree are marginally acidic – pH of 3.2 to 3.8 (neutral is 7.0) when they drop from a tree,” but when they fall, dry and are used for mulch, they can be considered a neutral pH.

For more information, visit

There are many advantages to using pine needles. In the South, the needles, called pine straw there, are baled and sold. Here they are free for the raking. The needles are easy to use, clean, don’t blow in the wind, allow air and moisture to reach the soil, keep the soil covered and degrade slowly. When used under trees and shrubs and in the garden, the needles can be as deep as three inches. For more information about the science of mulch, visit gardenprofessors.com, and read the most recent post by Linda Chalker Scott, ‘Maddening Mulch Myths.'

The human body is a walking measuring tape. I did a quick survey amongst friends to determine the average length of the index finger. It is roughly three inches and a great way to measure the depth of the pine needle mulch.

Third myth — Early planting when cool gives plants a head start.

There is a general feeling that getting the plants in the soil early, often when both the air and the soil are cool, will give the plants a head start. While milk bottle cloches and walls of water will protect the plant from stress from wind, it is the temperature of the soil that determines growth. Some plants, put in the ground early, may survive the cool nights or even bad weather, but the obvious growth will happen as the soil warms. That is why plants that are “planted late” (on or near Memorial Day or early June) will often outgrow the little plants that went into the ground early.

Plants sitting in cold soil will simply pout or crumple inelegantly. Seeds put in cold soil often simply rot. In that case, congratulations! You’ve just made compost.

Myth four – Tilling deep or shallow is good for planting.

There is a deeply held belief that roto-tilling, either deeply or shallowly is a good treatment of the soil prior to planting. This is not only not a good idea, it damages the ecosystem that is the soil. Keep in mind that most healthy garden soil is a complex environment of billions and billions of creatures from our beloved garden — worms to microscopic creatures. All of them are at work building the soil to create pores and channels for the movement of air and water. They are also busy mining the soil for nutrients which they then process and excrete to add more nutrients. Healthy garden soil is a community to rival the size and activities of anything that man has built.

When a rototiller hits the soil and begins to turn it, the result is equal to destroying a massive apartment house filled with working families. Soil scientists estimate that it takes three to four months for soil life to rebuild the structure of the soil. I can only imagine the stress on the soil as it tries to repair itself and support plant life in the months of summer.

An additional non-benefit of tilling is that it often brings seeds to the soil surface where they can germinate in the sunshine. For more information visit Cornell University's website for the article ‘Are you damaging your garden soil?’

Here are some crucial reminders that are emphatically not myths: keep the soil covered with organic material (leaves, straw, pine needles, home-made compost); disturb the soil as little as possible; keep living roots in the soil (perennial plants). If this summer is as hot and dry as some forecasts suggest, give serious time and thought to how you might be able to add shade for needy plants with shade cloth. Investigate drip systems for large plants and soaker hoses for row crops. And then experience the gardener’s reward — settle into your lawn chair in the shade and have a cool drink.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills native. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net.

