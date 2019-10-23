After the frost I was mulching and cutting back some of the vigorous summer growth in the garden and I found a Naked Lady. She is stunning in shades of soft pink and I was stopped in my work to admire her and be grateful for this beautiful display in an otherwise dismal gray, green and brown late fall environment.
The Naked Lady of course is the stunning Waterlily colchicum which blooms in late September and October just when the sky and spirits are dull as the garden slips into senescence.
Colchicum bulbs are planted in late August or early September. They are available from online vendors and perhaps from our local nurseries next year. I think that many more of these lovely plants should be in our gardens and here is why:
• They are often called fall blooming crocus, although colchicum is not a member of the crocus family.
• All parts of the Cholchicum autumnale are extremely toxic. The compound is the alkaloid colchicine which is used in medicine.
• Because of the toxicity of the plant it is not browsed by any animals. The plants attract beneficials, have no serious insect or disease problems and are drought tolerant.
• The plants do well in full and part sun. Mine are planted in the space between two lovely Ladies Mantle plants. When those plants and the shade they produce are reduced by the fall frosts, the Naked Lady emerges. Next year I am going to plant some in a slightly sunnier place close to the colorful sedum which holds its colors through the winter.
• The Naked Lady’s lance-shaped leaves emerge in the spring for a month-long period of growth and then disappear, so it is a good idea to mark the location of the plants at the time of planting.
• Colchicum will naturalize over time and provide more blooms as the years pass. At maturity the plants can be up to six inches tall and spread to twelve inches.
This is also the time to be thinking of covering the garden with city yardwaste compost or loose straw (or straw combined with compost). The question is when. Because one of the functions of mulch is to stabilize the temperature of the soil against our hot-one-day, cold-the next winter temperatures, it is suggested to begin taking the soil’s temperature which is easily done with a six-inch food thermometer from the hardware store. When the soil temps (measured in the mornings) are consistently in the 40s, lay on the mulch about three inches deep and continue to water as long as the soil is not frozen. Healthy garden waste left on the soil will feed the soil all winter as well as trap the snow. Most of the mulching should be able to be done between Halloween and Thanksgiving and then the well-fed garden can sleep through the winter holidays.