Let’s be clear: Manure is not a four-letter word. The word became common in the Middle Ages, around 1400, meaning “to work with the hands, to cultivate, to make or produce.” By the late 1500s the word meant to “work the earth or put dung on the soil”.
Although now manure seems to have lost its common use as a verb — to manure the garden, for example — I still think of the word as describing a product and a process. I have that on good authority from the billions of beneficial bacteria in the soil of our garden whose diet includes chicken manure provided by our "girls."
Using animal dungs in gardens has roots deep in history. The School of Archeology at Oxford University (England) has examined Neolithic sites from across Europe dating from nearly 6,000 to 2,300 years B.C. and found evidence that farmers used manure strategically, as many contemporary gardeners now do, to focus on crops that would benefit from the use of manure.
A paper from the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences at Washington State University entitled “Manure on Your Farm: Asset or Liability? Is worth Googling and reading. It states that most of the nutrients in animal feed ends up in their manure. For example, the manure of a steer contains more than 75 percent of the nitrogen and 65 percent of the phosphorus that was in the feed.
The article states that nutrients in manures are a mixture of inorganic and organic forms, the latter generally of the slow-release type. Poultry manure is especially high in nitrogen and aged poultry manure is an odor-free, rich, soil-like product that is good for the soil and the plants, especially when applied close to planting time.
Not all animal manures are the same, of course. For example, the article states that poultry manure should be used as a fertilizer and horse manure as a soil amendment or mulch.
In this area it is not difficult to find a source of horse, cattle or chicken manure. Horse manure with a quantity of bedding material (straw) in it makes great mulch and would be good to apply after a killing frost as food/soil protection over the winter. Cattle and poultry manures can easily be added to the compost pile in the fall and worked into the garden soil in the spring.
Consider the wisdom of centuries of farmers and feed the soil in your garden this fall with what it wants to eat: healthy plants left in the soil after a killing freeze, composted plant material from the compost pile, straw, especially straw used as animal bedding, and animal manures (in moderation) on top of the straw. It might help to think of fall mulching/feeding as preparing a meal for the soil to enjoy over the winter. Soils stripped of plant material and tilled in the fall will face the winter with no cover and no food.