When the spring sun breaks through what remains of the night and the morning sounds are changing, one of those sounds is that of gardeners sighing, "It's spring, it's spring! I know it is! Now I will begin the garden!"

For those of us who have established garden plots, we approach the early spring garden with a plan of maintenance – cut back, move the winter mulch from the beds, sharpen tools, check our seed supply and more.

For the beginning gardener or a gardener new to this area, the question is probably, "Where do I begin? How do I get started?"

The focus of the next several Digs columns will be those things that beginning gardeners will find helpful about gardening in general, and more specifically, how to garden here. Most gardeners in this area will admit that keeping a garden productive is a challenge – trying to manage clay soil, dealing with an often-short season, endeavoring to moderate wildly fluctuating temperatures, and preparing for the evil mixture of heat and/or hail.

Growing a garden takes time. One's personal time spent in the garden and the garden's own time. When the surface of the soil is broken and exposed, everything changes. The crucial soil food web is disturbed and the living community in the soil begins the adjustment to a different kind of use. That takes time.

We will discuss the soil food web soon, but my best suggestion for a beginning gardener 's first year is to purchase several (depending on what one hopes to grow) 18" x 18" black plastic nursery pots. These each can hold 25 gallons of soil (growing medium). The pots should be available locally at our hardware and big box stores, possibly at our local nurseries, as well as on the web.

What sort of growing medium to use to fill the pots will be the first challenge. Consider going to our locally owned greenhouses and ask what they use as a growing medium in their business and buy that.

One can spend a lifetime reading on the web the difference between potting soil (may contain soil) and potting mix (no soil and sterile). Keep in mind that most of that information available on the web is either from the commercial producers of the various "mixes" or gardeners speaking from their own experience in their areas – which can be very different from conditions here.

As you shop for potting/growing soil(s), educate yourself and read the product labels for the ingredient list. No ingredient information? Look for another product. Whatever you choose you will need to fertilize your potted gardens. Purchase a good general fertilizer, read and follow the directions.

What can you grow in these large pots? I grow my tomatoes (determinate varieties and one per pot), bush beans, sugar snap peas, green sweet peppers, onions, zucchini, lettuce, eggplant, spinach, carrots, onions, radishes, kale, Pak Choi, beets and chard in addition to a variety of herbs. It is important to choose seeds carefully and look for those developed for containers. And of course, these containers are great for flowers mixed with the vegetables.

The web contains abundant information about how many plants can be grown in various container sizes. For example, ask, "How many beets can be grown in an 18" x 18" pot?"

Assuming this is the "first" garden, while the "potted garden" is thriving and producing vegetables and flowers over the summer, we turn our attention to the area that will be the site of the new, permanent garden.

What do we need to know? Let's begin with how much sun the garden will get. Practice suggests that most plants want six to eight hours of sunlight. Study the site at various time of the day to determine the amount of sun and shade.

Determine the prevailing winds in your area. For us, the storms come from the northwest. Hence, we were able to install a fence running north to south with an Engleman ivy growing on it. The vine protects the western part of the garden from the heat of the afternoon sun and it also is a buffer for the harsh northwest winds.

Understanding the amount of sunshine, the direction of the wind, garden time and easy access to water are the starting points for siting a garden.

A gardener works with several different "times." It takes about 600 years for nature to grow an inch of soil. The gardener speeds that up by learning to make and apply compost which can take a season or more. Each crop has its own time schedule – some take months, some just a few weeks. In the garden, Nature cannot be rushed.

In the next Digs we discuss the soil food web and what happens underground, as well as readying the surface of the garden for planting next year.