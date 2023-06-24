We have had hail and rain and some days hot enough to complain about and June 21, the first day of summer, has come and gone. Our summer, short, usually hot, but always welcome, is here and it is time to be on the alert for the predictable weeds that welcome summer with vigorous growth.

But are all weeds destined or deserving of a ghastly death-by-chemical? I think attitudes are changing for a number of reasons: a growing amount of the gardening population are increasingly wary and uncomfortable with 'one spray kills everything' and are becoming educated about specific, targeted chemical applications as well as looking for some sort of compromise with insects and weeds.

Having watched the RHS Chelsea Flower Show recently on Amazon Prime, I am very interested in some massive changes in gardening practices. "No Mow May" was highly promoted as beneficial for the early spring insects because the dandelions and other early blooming weeds are a food source for them. This good idea has, predictably, attracted both research and reaction. The comments from pro-lawn businesses have been various degrees of caustic if not dismissive. Comments from the No Mow May folks are generally more positive stressing that white clover and other spring blooming plants in the lawn are more important than simply a month of long grass.

I would love to see more white clover in lawns. There are numerous blogs on the Web about clover, many vigorously prejudiced to support their point of view. I encourage anyone considering adding clover to existing lawns to search for .edu sites. Michigan State University has an excellent discussion.

And then there are the garden designers at Chelsea flower show who purposely planted and promoted specific (beneficial) weeds in the show gardens. There is also a growing advocacy in America to learn more about the positive aspects of some (not all!) weeds. Use your search engine to ask for a list of beneficial weeds. Wikipedia delivers a master class of scientific sourced information of weeds that are edible, pest repellent, habitat for beneficial insects, shelter plants, trap crops and more.

I grow perennial Joe Pye Weed because the bees and I share an appreciation for its lovely flowers. It is a statuesque plant that serves well as a centerpiece of a garden bed or a back of the border plant.

Another plant, a controversial herb which many could call a weed because of its size and vigor, that I welcome to the garden is comfrey. It is also a tall statuesque plant with large, wooly leaves which provide habitat for beneficial insects.

The blog, Tenth Acre Garden, promotes the various uses of comfrey leaves to activate compost and generally act as a great mulch/manure/soil conditioner and more. North Carolina Extension states, "Comfrey is an excellent source of nitrogen and potassium. The leaves contain 2-3 times more potassium than manure." Other sources promote the fact that the plant's deep roots bring up nutrients and minerals from the soil and concentrate them in its leaves. Comfrey is another plant that is best grown at the back of the garden because of its size and less than perfect stature.

Sow thistle and black medic are the bane of my hours in the garden. But even black medic has value as a green manure cover crop. Happily, it is a short-lived crop and dies after flowering. But, clever little plant, it also drops multitudes of seeds. I dig it up vigorously, because its greatest use here is to be a treat for the chickens. It is obviously simply a point of view.

Even the dreaded sow thistle has value. It is a 'trap crop' and attracts aphids which can then be easily dispatched by an alert gardener.

And that is the point. There is value in remembering that every plant has value in some situation and our obligation is to do the research and learn the part that each of our plants plays in the magic of a summer garden.