CATHIE DRAINE: Pine-needle mulch will do the trick

Like most people, I don’t like being frightened. Raw fear leaves no room for reasonable response and action. But an article on the Smithsonian website, April 2020, discussed in full and frightening phrases the megadrought looming over our western states. That is frightening. We, as the consumers of earth’s many gifts, use but cannot create water.
Five years ago, The National Geographic magazine stated that weather forecasts were firm for the worst drought in 1,000 years in the American west.
Europe also faces grim drought conditions as explored in a study by Cambridge University in England and discussed in Global Citizen, March 2021. It stated that drought conditions in Europe are the worst in 2,100 years.
I want to think we here in the beautiful Black Hills will never have to face the terror of no water. As a gardener I want to feel responsible for the choices I make to manage the water that supports our garden.
But I ask myself: Cathie, in the face of this almost global, unmeasurable pending drought do you really think one person’s action can make a difference? What does it matter? Why try? Live for the day! Is this my problem?
At the risk of ridicule, I say one person’s action does matter. I MUST say one person’s actions matter.
As a gardener, I know that keeping the garden mulched is the easiest and best way to not only hold water in the soil but also to protect and nourish it. We here who are fans of the city yard waste compost as mulch are as frustrated as the city officials as they deal with the presence of persistent herbicides in the compost food stocks. What are our options now for mulch?
My choice is to use pine needles, called (and sold) in some more elegant quarters as pine straw. The often-repeated accusation that pine needles will acidify the soil is a myth, false, a statement of no merit. Don’t believe it; it is not true.
Oregon State University Extension Service states the following: “The notion that pine needles change the soil pH so that nothing will grow or that it will damage plants has been out there for years. The truth is pine needles do not make the soil more acidic. It is true that pine needles have a pH of 3.2 to 3.8 (neutral is 7.0) when they drop from a tree. If you were to take the freshly fallen needles (before the needles decompose) and turn them into the soil right away, you may see a slight drop in the soil pH, but the change would not be damaging to the plants.
If you run pine needles through a shredder they will break down faster.
Here are the reasons I chose to use pine needles: they are readily available, free, a natural product and easy to handle; they tend to knit themselves together and resist the wind in all but the worst situations; they break the impact of the compacting consequence of heavy rain on the soil; they reduce weeds as well as any other natural compost/mulch; they biodegrade slowly; they are easily replaced; they are unprocessed, natural.
Additionally, they make a pleasant surface that allows you to walk (if necessary) in the garden without compacting the soil. The needles are loose enough that they do not “mat down” and thus the soil can breathe. They are very easy to move around. For example, if I want to delight my roses with some well-aged chicken manure, it is a simple matter of brushing the needles aside, applying the manure and then replacing the needles. We are comfortable with how they look in the garden.
Naturally, if you live in a heavily forested area, pine needles could constitute a fire hazard in areas surrounding the house and other buildings. Trying to mulch a steep slope with pine needles would be neither smart nor successful. There is a chance that various local rodents may seek refuge in a large pile of pine needles, but I would guess the rodents might eye a straw bale with the same residential desire.
So, for us the combination of no cost, ease of use, and benefits to the soil make pine needle mulch seem both reasonable and responsible. I know that our spreading pine needle mulch alone can’t solve the global water problem. But doesn’t caring about a situation precede action? I care. I can do this one thing. We can use the pine needles that nature provides as mulch in our individual gardens. We can start with this. We can do our bit.
Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.