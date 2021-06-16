CATHIE DRAINE: Pine-needle mulch will do the trick

My choice is to use pine needles, called (and sold) in some more elegant quarters as pine straw. The often-repeated accusation that pine needles will acidify the soil is a myth, false, a statement of no merit. Don’t believe it; it is not true.

Oregon State University Extension Service states the following: “The notion that pine needles change the soil pH so that nothing will grow or that it will damage plants has been out there for years. The truth is pine needles do not make the soil more acidic. It is true that pine needles have a pH of 3.2 to 3.8 (neutral is 7.0) when they drop from a tree. If you were to take the freshly fallen needles (before the needles decompose) and turn them into the soil right away, you may see a slight drop in the soil pH, but the change would not be damaging to the plants.

If you run pine needles through a shredder they will break down faster.

Here are the reasons I chose to use pine needles: they are readily available, free, a natural product and easy to handle; they tend to knit themselves together and resist the wind in all but the worst situations; they break the impact of the compacting consequence of heavy rain on the soil; they reduce weeds as well as any other natural compost/mulch; they biodegrade slowly; they are easily replaced; they are unprocessed, natural.