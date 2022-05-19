CATHIE DRAINE: Plant share event starts Saturday morning

Mark your calendars for the morning of Saturday, May 21, the date for the annual Rapid City Almost Free Plant Share. It will be held at the 4-H building at the Central States Fairgrounds. People are urged to park in the west parking lot, directly across from the double doors to the 4-H building. While the doors open at 8 a.m., many persons plan to come early. If that is the case or if you are carrying a number of items, you may want to consider bringing along a light picnic or camp chair for your comfort.

Plant material brought for sharing must be potted or in containers and labeled. There will be help to identify plants if necessary. No diseased plants are allowed. Master gardeners will take the donated plant material and place them in marked categories — ground covers, annuals, perennials, succulents, vegetables, etc. — to prepare for the plant selection which begins at 9 a.m. There will also be a "free table." Appropriate items for that are garden-related books, catalogs, magazines, pots, tools, plant stands, seed packets, garden décor, vases, hoses, bagged or boxed garden fertilizer, sprayers. All material must be clean and in working order. Do not bring liquid garden chemicals.

At 8 a.m. the doors open. If you bring at least one plant (potted and labeled) you will receive a numbered BLUE ticket that will allow you to select four plants. Up to three more YELLOW tickets may be purchased for $1 each, which would give you the opportunity to take 16 plants. In addition, each person will be given a numbered ticket for choosing an item from the free table.

Participants are invited into the smaller meeting area to enjoy treats provided by the master gardeners and door prizes provided by local businesses and individuals.

When the sharing begins, persons are called into the plant room in small groups, based on the numbers and the color of their tickets. Blue ticket holders are first, then yellow ticket holders, then the free table ticket holders. When everyone who wants an item on the free table has had their opportunity to collect the item, any remainder is available for the taking.

The Rapid City Almost Free Plant Share was begun over 20 years ago. First named The Plant Swap, its name was changed at the suggestion of Tammy and Mel Glover to the Plant Share which more accurately describes the activity. Bill Keck, former SDSU Extension agent in Rapid City and master gardener advisor developed the numbered ticket plan which helps the sharing go smoothly.

Questions? Call Mary Deibert at 605-484-5790 or Joe Hillberry at 605-431-9524.

This is not a "Grab and Go" event. Instead, it reflects accurately all those attributes that gardeners share — a desire to know more about plants and gardens, the practice of generosity, the mental tickle of curiosity, the fellowship of other gardeners and the lasting pleasure of sharing.

Recently I was a listener in a conversation between master gardeners Rennie Thaler and Mary Lou Paulson. Mary Lou was giving Rennie a shrub rose, and Rennie remarked that one of the things she loves about gardening is having plants in the garden shared by friends. She, like many of us, treasures both the plant, the donor and all the associated memories.

On a more personal note, I have a lovely blue geranium, "Splish Splash" given to me many years ago by long-time Rapid City gardener, Ev Merritt, dead now for several years. Each time I share a moment with that plant, I think, "Thanks Ev, for everything."

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills native. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net

