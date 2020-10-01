CATHIE DRAINE: Plant spring wheat now for a better garden tomorrow

Autumn is many things — nippy days, golden trees, home canning, leaf raking, harvesting the bounty of the garden... and putting the garden to bed. Many gardeners are familiar with the information provided by National Resources Conservation Service, created by the government in 1935 to help farmers and others to stop widespread soil erosion. NRCS has expanded their services through the years and currently one of their focuses is on soil health. Home gardeners can profit greatly from this information and services.
Merit or Myth, a series of short videos about soil health is available on YouTube. Obviously much of the information relates to farmers and ranchers. However, I have found it exceedingly informative and relatable to home gardens.
To achieve soil health on the range or in the home garden, review the five principles of soil health. They are: keep the soil covered with mulch or crops; limit the disturbance (by tilling or vigorous cultivation); keep living roots in the soil, and diversify what and how you garden.
Can we meet these suggestions in the garden? Yes. Perennials provide the living roots. Common sense reduces the amount of vigorous cultivation. Diversity is easy — add some annual flowers with the vegetables and add some vegetables with the flowers.
Cover crops are also being promoted for home gardeners. How do we do that? Commonly suggested crops include vetch, red clover daikon radishes and rye grass. None of that material is suitable for typical small home gardens. Discussions with Tanse Hermann (NRCS) in Sturgis and Mark Fanning, certified crop advisor with Warne Chemical in Rapid City, has made clear that we have a plan suitable for home gardens in this area.
All home gardens — whether long rows of vegetables or mixed gardens like ours with a combination of annual, perennials, vegetables and flowers as well as varieties of raised beds — can host a living ground cover.
Many gardeners also described their raised beds which range in height from four inches to thirty-two. My raised beds are large, heavy duty, eighteen by eighteen inch heavy plastic round pots. Is there a living ground cover that will contribute to soil health appropriate for all of these?
Yes. Right now we can plant spring wheat either by broadcasting by hand or using a spinner seeder. It germinates in the still warm soil temperatures — ideally 52 to 70 degrees measured at about one inch below the soil. It will germinate and put down roots to depths of 12 to 20 inches. Loosen the soil with a rake and broadcast the seed. Smooth the soil by using the other side of the rake. Plant now and water it as you normally would until it is too cold.
Spring wheat will be killed as soon as it is cold enough to kill the “growing point” (the sprouted seed) in the soil. That is the depth — about ½ to 1 inch deep. Authorities suggest that the cold weather kill on spring wheat is 95-100%. The roots, killed by cold, remain in the soil to feed the soil. The top growth remains on the surface of the ground as a groundcover, waiting to be consumed by the soil. Turn the dead material into the soil in the spring. Organic matter has been added to the soil, nitrogen cycled, carbon sequestered, and the soil’s tilth improved.
Warne Chemical in Rapid City carries spring wheat in bags as small as one pound (for small gardens!). Spring wheat is the first product I have found or learned about that I feel is well suited to home gardens in this area.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!