CATHIE DRAINE: Plant spring wheat now for a better garden tomorrow

All home gardens — whether long rows of vegetables or mixed gardens like ours with a combination of annual, perennials, vegetables and flowers as well as varieties of raised beds — can host a living ground cover.

Many gardeners also described their raised beds which range in height from four inches to thirty-two. My raised beds are large, heavy duty, eighteen by eighteen inch heavy plastic round pots. Is there a living ground cover that will contribute to soil health appropriate for all of these?

Yes. Right now we can plant spring wheat either by broadcasting by hand or using a spinner seeder. It germinates in the still warm soil temperatures — ideally 52 to 70 degrees measured at about one inch below the soil. It will germinate and put down roots to depths of 12 to 20 inches. Loosen the soil with a rake and broadcast the seed. Smooth the soil by using the other side of the rake. Plant now and water it as you normally would until it is too cold.